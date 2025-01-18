Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Suspect detained by Mumbai police in Madhya Pradesh two days after the attack

A suspect involved in the stabbing case of Saif Ali Khan has been detained in Madhya Pradesh and is being brought to Mumbai for questioning.

A suspect in the stabbing case involving Saif Ali Khan has been apprehended by the police in Madhya Pradesh. He is being transported to Mumbai for further interrogation. It has not yet been confirmed whether the detainee is the individual responsible for attacking Saif at his luxury Bandra apartment early on Thursday (Jan 18).

Saif Ali Khan, 54, sustained several stab wounds, including injuries to his neck and near his spine, during an attack at his Bandra residence early Thursday (January 16). He was quickly transported to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he underwent urgent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.

More than 50 hours have passed since the attack on the actor, but the search for the assailant continues. New CCTV footage emerged earlier today, capturing the suspect purchasing headphones at a store in Dadar after the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Mumbai Police believe the attacker may have used a train to navigate through the city or escape to another location. Multiple police teams are examining CCTV footage from various railway stations in an effort to locate the prime suspect.

Sources reveal that the assailant entered the room of Saif Ali Khan's younger son, Jehangir (Jeh), and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore. Interestingly, he left the jewelry, which was openly displayed in the room, untouched.

Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, also informed the Mumbai Police that the intruder became aggressive during the altercation but refrained from touching the jewelry that was left out in the open.

