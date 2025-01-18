The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim and her family show some DRAMA

Skims founder Kim Kardashian hinted at her new secret romance and admitted to lying to fans about her dating life. Kim said, "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys." Read on

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim Kardashian and family show some DRAMA (WATCH) RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

Kim Kardashian, 44, has fuelled rumours that she is still living a secret love life in the current Season 6 trailer for The Kardashians. The teaser suggests that Kim may be in a hidden relationship with someone, contradicting her prior comments about remaining unmarried.

Kardashian said in a confessional that she had professed a wish not to be tied down, but she had not been completely honest about it. She reported a shift in her attitude about romantic involvement with someone, implying a budding connection.

Kim stated, "I had the goal of being unmarried. "I was completely lying to you guys." She joked, "I'm not dating and don't want affection or attention. I don't think you recognise me."

The teaser also hints that the relationship is serious, as Kardashian discusses plans to modify her house to accommodate a partner's possessions. Her mother, Kris Jenner, responded to the attempt, and Kardashian revealed that she had significant feelings for the unknown man.

The mother responded to Kim, "He'll be happy," before adding, "You must really like him."

This latest development follows widespread conjecture about Kardashian's romantic life. Following her widely publicised affair with Pete Davidson, which ended in 2022, Kardashian was rumoured to have briefly dated NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. at the start of 2024, but that never happened.

Recently, numerous news publications reported that she casually saw a real estate investor who kept a low profile, although some of Page Six's sources said the connection was not serious.

Despite claiming she was not ready for a new romance, the teaser implies otherwise. However, Kim Kardashian has yet to be seen in public with a companion, not even during her family's Christmas party in December 2024.

