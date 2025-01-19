Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: How cops nabbed suspect in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station revealed

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday apprehended Aakash Kailash Kannojia (31), a suspect in the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday apprehended Aakash Kailash Kannojia (31), a suspect in the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station. The arrest took place following a tip-off from the Mumbai Police.

Kannojia, who was traveling on the Jnaneshwari Express from Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Kolkata Shalimar, was intercepted by RPF personnel at Durg station after his location and photograph were shared by Mumbai Police.

According to Munawar Khursheed, IG RPF SECR Zone, Bilaspur, the suspect was located in the front general compartment of the train and detained after officers matched his appearance with the provided photograph.

"A suspect Aakash Kanojia has been detained from Durg, Chhattisgarh. Information about this suspect was received from Assistant Police Inspector Juhu Police Station, Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train and he shared the photo of the suspect. The suspect was brought to Durg RPF post and Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call. A team of Mumbai Police will reach Raipur today to take the charge of the suspect," Khursheed said.

The stabbing incident occurred earlier this week at Khan's 12th-floor residence in Bandra, Mumbai, during an attempted robbery. The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple stab wounds but is now out of danger and expected to be discharged from the hospital soon, according to doctors.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai confirmed the arrest, stating, "Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked some days ago and the suspect has been caught from Durg by RPF. Mumbai Police is coming and the suspect will be handed over to them."

The suspect had been captured on CCTV footage descending a staircase in Khan's building shortly after the attack. In another video, he was seen purchasing earphones from an electronics shop.

The swift coordination between the RPF and Mumbai Police led to the suspect's arrest, bringing a significant breakthrough in the case.

