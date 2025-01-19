Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: How cops nabbed suspect in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station revealed

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday apprehended Aakash Kailash Kannojia (31), a suspect in the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: How cops nabbed suspect in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station revealed snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 2:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 2:10 AM IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday apprehended Aakash Kailash Kannojia (31), a suspect in the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station. The arrest took place following a tip-off from the Mumbai Police.

Kannojia, who was traveling on the Jnaneshwari Express from Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Kolkata Shalimar, was intercepted by RPF personnel at Durg station after his location and photograph were shared by Mumbai Police.

According to Munawar Khursheed, IG RPF SECR Zone, Bilaspur, the suspect was located in the front general compartment of the train and detained after officers matched his appearance with the provided photograph.

"A suspect Aakash Kanojia has been detained from Durg, Chhattisgarh. Information about this suspect was received from Assistant Police Inspector Juhu Police Station, Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train and he shared the photo of the suspect. The suspect was brought to Durg RPF post and Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call. A team of Mumbai Police will reach Raipur today to take the charge of the suspect," Khursheed said.

The stabbing incident occurred earlier this week at Khan's 12th-floor residence in Bandra, Mumbai, during an attempted robbery. The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple stab wounds but is now out of danger and expected to be discharged from the hospital soon, according to doctors.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai confirmed the arrest, stating, "Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked some days ago and the suspect has been caught from Durg by RPF. Mumbai Police is coming and the suspect will be handed over to them."

The suspect had been captured on CCTV footage descending a staircase in Khan's building shortly after the attack. In another video, he was seen purchasing earphones from an electronics shop.

The swift coordination between the RPF and Mumbai Police led to the suspect's arrest, bringing a significant breakthrough in the case.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim Kardashian and family show some DRAMA (WATCH) RBA

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim and her family show some DRAMA

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Suspect detained by Mumbai police in Madhya Pradesh two days after the attack anr

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Suspect detained by Mumbai police in Madhya Pradesh two days after the attack

WATCH Kangana Ranaut touches Sadhguru feet at Emergency screening; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Kangana Ranaut touches Sadhguru feet at Emergency screening; video goes viral

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote

'Intruder got very aggressive, didn't touch jewellery, stabbed Saif multiple times': Kareena Kapoor to police shk

'Intruder got very aggressive, didn't touch jewellery, stabbed Saif multiple times': Kareena Kapoor to police

Recent Stories

Gaza ceasefire: Netanyahu says Israel reserves right to resume war, cites support from Biden and Trump (WATCH) snt

Gaza ceasefire: Netanyahu says Israel reserves right to resume war, cites support from Biden and Trump (WATCH)

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Indian mens team enters final with a win vs spirited South Africa in SF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men's team enters final with a win vs spirited South Africa in SF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian womens team sets up title clash with Nepal after SF win vs South Africa hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women’s team sets up title clash with Nepal after SF win vs South Africa

Know in details about equipments, regiments that Indian Army showcases on Republic Day parade 2025 vkp

Know in details about equipments, regiments that Indian Army showcases on Republic Day parade 2025

Shubman Gill net worth: India star batters career earnings, endorsements, cars, and more

Shubman Gill net worth: India star batter’s career earnings, endorsements, cars, and more

Recent Videos

Down Syndrome Patient Meets Disney Princesses in Hospital | WATCH

Down Syndrome Patient Meets Disney Princesses in Hospital | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Uganda's Women's Team Dominates New Zealand

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Uganda's Women's Team Dominates New Zealand

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Men's Team March Into Semis With Win Over Sri Lanka

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Men's Team March Into Semis With Win Over Sri Lanka

Video Icon