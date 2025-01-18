WATCH: Kangana Ranaut touches Sadhguru feet at Emergency screening; video goes viral

During the screeing of the film "Emergency", Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut greeted and touched Sadhguru’s feet. Dressed in a traditional beige saree with a golden border, Kangana oozed grace and simplicity.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 2:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 2:59 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut made a touching gesture when she invited spiritual teacher Sadhguru to a special screening of her latest film, Emergency, in Mumbai on Friday. The actress was spotted patting Sadhguru's feet as he got out of his car and presented him a bunch of flowers with folded hands. Kangana exhibited beauty and simplicity while wearing a classic beige saree with a gold border. Her carefully arranged hair and little jewellery complemented her exquisite appearance.

Anupam Kher, Kangana's co-star, joined her at the occasion. The couple posed for the photographers before entering the PVR Juhu screening location. A video of Kangana's devotion to Sadhguru went viral on social media, with followers complimenting her humility and admiration for the spiritual leader. Sadhguru praised Kangana's portrayal of Indira Gandhi, as well as the film's depiction of one of India's most important historical moments.

“Playing popular roles is not easy and I think Kangana has done a great job in this film. A very complex subject but presented fantastic. For the scope of things that are there, to crush it into two and a half hours is not an easy thing to do.”

Reflecting on the importance of the film for the younger generation, Sadhguru emphasized its educational value: “I think for the younger generation, it’s very important, especially those of them who were not here at that time.”

He further highlighted how the film condenses a pivotal chapter in India’s history into an accessible format: “In two and a half hours, you get to see the major events that happened and shaped the nation in many ways. As a movie, it’s spectacularly presented. Both Kangana’s direction and her performance are extraordinary. It’s one of the finest performances I have seen.”

In addition to Sadhguru's enthusiastic recommendation, Emergency has received broad praise from critics and spectators alike. Kangana Ranaut's combined position as an actor and director has been dubbed "visionary," with many hailing her transforming depiction of Indira Gandhi. The film's ensemble cast, which includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Vishak Nair, has also received praise for their captivating performances.

Critics praised the film's painstaking attention to historical accuracy, captivating storyline, and GV Prakash Kumar's hauntingly evocative soundscape. Viewers praise Emergency on social media, calling it a "brilliant depiction of history" and a "must-watch for all generations." 

Directed and headlined by Kangana, Emergency chronicles the events during the 1975 Emergency in India, with Kangana portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Despite the controversies, the film has garnered attention for its bold storytelling and performances.

