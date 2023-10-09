Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Busan International Film Festival: Karishma Tanna wins best actress; THIS netflix series wins Best TV Series

    The 2023 Asia Contents Awards at Busan International Film Festival honored "Scoop" as Best Asian TV series, with Karishma Tanna winning Best Lead Actress. The show, inspired by Jigna Vora's book, debuted on Netflix and explores the life of a crime reporter embroiled in a murder scandal

    Busan International Film Festival: Karishma Tanna wins best actress; THIS netflix series wins Best TV Series
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    The 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards ceremony took place in Busan, South Korea, as part of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). This annual event, as described on its official website, aims to recognize outstanding content created for television, OTT platforms, and online platforms across Asia. It is jointly organized by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and the Korea Radio Promotion Association.

    One of the highlights of the event was the recognition of the series "Scoop" as the Best Asian TV series. Karishma Tanna, who graced the award ceremony with her presence, received the title of Best Lead Actress for her role in the series.

    BIFF officially shared this exciting news through its official X page and extended their congratulations to this year's deserving award winners.

    Hansal Mehta, who co-created the series alongside Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, expressed his excitement about the victory, highlighting the significance of the recognition.

    "Scoop" revolves around the life of Jagruti Pathak, portrayed by Karishma Tanna, a renowned crime reporter working for a Mumbai newspaper. The series unfolds as she becomes entangled in a scandal when she is accused of the murder of her rival, Jaideb Sen.

    This critically acclaimed Hindi language series, directed by Mehta, made its debut on Netflix in June. Produced by the Indian production company Matchbox Shots, the show draws inspiration from Jigna Vora's autobiographical book, "Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison."

