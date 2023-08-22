Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS's V releases monochrome teaser of 'Blue'; fans go crazy over his intense look

    The upcoming solo track "Blue" from the album "Layover" by BTS's V, better known as Kim Taehyung, has been released. Fans are anticipating the music video's premiere on September 13, 2023, because of his intense acting and intriguing plot.
     

    On August 22 at midnight (KST), Kim Taehyung of BTS, alias V, released the teaser for the song "Blue" from the album "Layover." The third track on his next solo album, "Layover," is this one. It takes just 23 seconds of the teaser to get people eager for the album. The trailer, which is in monochrome, features BTS member V showcasing his acting skills. The actor-singer was even moving intently while wearing a leather jacket and exuding a furious grimace. He then makes two irate knocks on the door. Who is standing in the doorway? Well, that's up to us to decide. The following "Blue" teaser will be released on August 25 at midnight KST. On September 13, 2023, the formal premiere of the "Blue" music video will take place.

    For those who don't know, "Layover" will include six tracks in all, including "For Us," "Slow Dancing," the album's title song, and a piano rendition of the same song. The vocalist, who is renowned for his deep, distinctive voice, exhibits a fresh side in the record. The release date for "Layover" is September 8, 2023. On August 29, brand-new concept images of V from the album will be made public. Prior to the release of "Layover," BTS's V will also release Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower on a number of streaming services.

    One Hot 100 entry has been made by V as a solo artist: "Christmas Tree" (No. 79). BTS has achieved six No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 since the group's debut on the music scene ten years ago, including the Grammy-nominated tracks "Dynamite" and "Butter." The quartet has six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 in just five years.

