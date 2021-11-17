BTS Twitter handle gets suspended, check out fan reactions

BTS is one of the most loved groups, and they have millions of fans across the globe. Their fans, aka Army, is angry as BTS' official Twitter handles have been suspended.

Their mobile video game account, BTS World, developed by Takeone Company Corp and published by Netmarble has been suspended. As per reports, Team Copyright is behind the suspension. They have identified themselves as Bangelidishi cyber security researchers and have more than 5 K followers on Facebook.

Reportedly, they are a non-profit organization that is working towards clean cyberspace. They aim to remove adult and atheist content floating online. Although, it is not clear if the BTS account has been suspended because of the promotion of atheism, equality, and homosexuality. Now BTS fans have strongly reacted on Twitter and have demanded the account to be back.

ARMY is very shocked and has taken to Twitter to end the suspension. Fans have said they have been following BTS for a long time and never violated the Twitter rules. They have requested to bring back that account as soon as possible. For some fans, it was tough to digest that the account was suspended.

A Bangladeshi fan also wrote that "I'm feeling so much shame right now. The person even addressed the people sitting in Bangladesh as shitty and said that even the BTS world tour official account got banned. The fan could not describe the unpleasant situation.

The South Korean band BTS, led by boys, has taken the world by storm with their songs, music videos and their achievements globally. From being nominated for Grammy to winning American Music Award, BTS is one of the biggest brands globally in the recent contemporary time. Lately, the sea of followers of the K-pop group, also called ARMY expressed their happiness as the band team had received a new achievement. BTS member Jimin was given due credit as he had produced and composed the track Friends, which was featured in Marvel movie Eternals.





