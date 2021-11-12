BTS's rapper Kim Nam-joon aka RM is having the ‘worst day'? Fans read this NOW

Rapper RM of the popular South Korean ‘BTS’ group took to his social media about an unfortunate event. The singer goes ahead to talk about how he is having the worst day of the year.

The songwriter and wrapper of the popular K-pop group ‘BTS’, Kim Nam-joon, known as ‘KM’ by his stage name, is upset about something. He took to his social media to share about his feelings and how he landed up ‘mistakenly’ deleting something that was special and important at the same time. RM was on the job of formatting his computer system. And while doing so, he by mistake deleted a track of the BTS that was yet to be released.

Using his official account on 'Weverse', RM shared how he lost he deleted the audio file on an unreleased song of BTS, something that he was working on. The pop singer called it the ‘worst day’ of the year, adding that he is having a ‘mental breakdown’ while thinking about the big loss that he has suffered.

Soon after his post, many BTS fans started to comment on it. While most of them were concerned if KM mistakenly deleted the audio file, they also hoped that he is able to recover those files. Not to forget, there were also fans who spoke of understanding his situation as many have mistakenly deleted important files themselves.

Amidst all the concern that his fans were showing in his support, KM was quick to give a sigh of relief. He explained to his fans that he lost only one song while the rest of the songs were still safe with the other members of the group. However, KM said that the one song which he lost, had at least 60 tracks, adding that he no longer has the courage to re-do it all, but hopes that he may someday make the fans listen to it. The K0pop singer also had a word of caution for his followers, asking everyone to be extra careful while cleaning up their (computer) system(s).