BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have officially completed their military service, sparking global excitement among fans as the group moves one step closer to a long-awaited full reunion.

BTS fans across the world are celebrating as members Jimin (Park Ji-min) and Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook) have officially completed their mandatory military service in South Korea. On June 11, the two K-pop stars were discharged and made a public appearance, dressed in uniform for the last time.

The duo greeted fans and the media with warm smiles and military salutes, marking their return to civilian life. They were welcomed with flower bouquets and cheers from BTS ARMY, who have eagerly awaited this moment. In one picture, Jimin and Jungkook were seen laughing together, bringing joy to fans. Jungkook even showed off his tattooed arm, while Jimin’s bright smile won hearts as always.

Fans Celebrate Jimin and Jungkook's Return

Soon after their pictures surfaced online, BTS ARMY flooded social media with messages of love and excitement. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “We are so proud of you.” Another added, “My Jikook is here.”

Many are now looking forward to the group’s full reunion. “We have 6/7 members discharged and only 2 days left before festa… we don’t know what to expect,” said a fan. Another message read, “We will wait patiently for our Suga, then the fam will be back OT7.”

Only One Member Left for Complete BTS Comeback

Just a day before Jimin and Jungkook's discharge, fellow members RM and V also completed their military service. With four members out this week, and Jin and J-Hope already discharged earlier, only Suga remains in service.

Fans are hopeful that with all members returning soon, a BTS reunion and possible group activity are just around the corner. The excitement is building as the group nears its long-awaited full comeback.