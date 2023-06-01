Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Summer I Turned Pretty 2: First captivating look stills of romantic drama's sequel revealed

    The Summer I Turned Pretty is a book-to-series adaptation of acclaimed author Jenny Han's YA novel series and is all set for its premiere on July 14, 2023.

    American teenage romantic drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty's highly-anticipated second season is slated and set to premiere on July 14 this year. Even the fans cannot keep calm.

    The first enchanting look at season two of the Amazon Prime Video original series got unveiled globally on May 31, 2023. Continue reading to see the stills of the much-awaited series and know what the cast said about the season.

    These exclusive first-look stills from the Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno starrer showcase glimpses of their teen characters Isabel "Belly" Conklin, Conrad Fisher, and Jeremiah Fisher, respectively.

    The exclusive shots include stills of other cast members like Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and Kyra Sedgwick. The teenage love triangle series, which blends action, drama, emotions, romance, love triangle, changing equations with adventurous teenage life and more, is the live-action adaptation of Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty novel trilogy.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The Summer I Turned Pretty 2, is adapted from the second novel in the book series. The show was renewed for a second season before the first season even premiered. Also, fortunately, it became a hit and is one of the top shows on Amazon Prime.

    "Belly's in a different head space than when we left her. It was interesting to see a different side of Belly that we hadn't seen," Tung revealed in her quote to a leading global entertainment outlet shedding insight on her character Belle. She added that there might be some modifications in the season because the second book includes many of Belly's inner thoughts.

    The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 will globally premiere on July 14, 2023, on Prime Video, with three new episodes on premiere day and an episode each week till the finale following that. While the first season had seven episodes, season two will have eight episodes. Its synopsis reads, "A love triangle between one girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

