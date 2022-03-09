BTS: K-Pop band now part of CBSE Class 9 exam paper

BTS members have proved their importance as they made their way into the English question paper of CBSE board’s 9th standard’s examinations.

We all know Korean bands have become popular worldwide, and their boy band BTS is the top K-pop phenomenon. You must not be a fan of BTS, but everyone is aware of the septet's global and cultural influence. But you know, these seven men RM, Jin, Jimin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook, have confirmed their importance as they made their way into the English question paper of CBSE board’s 9th standard’s examinations.

BTS members are now included in a comprehensive text about how K-pop music became a worldwide phenomenon. The text cited BTS and pointed down their contributions and achievements. It said, “But while many Korean bands have become popular worldwide, BTS is the top K-pop phenomenon."

Not just BTS, other K-pop groups were also mentioned in the text like Blackpink, EXO, Stray Kids, Twice and Girls’ Generation. Currently, the ARMYs were super proud to see the their favourate band’s mentioned in the question paper.

One fan wrote, “Those who use derogatory words. Please Educate yourself about BTS and ARMY through this CBSE passage.#CBSE #BTS #BTSARMY."

Another added, “trust me, if I was there writing the exam, I would’ve freaked out bro 😭 and wrote extra points (that’s a different case)."

BTS members are gearing up for their Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert, which will be on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. It will be in person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online. It will be the first time in almost two years when BTS will be performing in Seoul in front of a live audience.