BTS 10th Anniversary: Jungkook pens an emotional letter for fans, expressing gratitude

The Golden Maknae took to his social media to share a heartfelt letter for his fans that was filled with love and gratitude, leaving ARMY in tears. By Mahalekshmi

BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary on June 13. Among the bangtan boys, Jungkook was the last one to take to his social media about the day. BTS RM, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Suga, Jhope, and Jin shared heartfelt messages to their fans and expressed their gratitude for their love and support over the decade. But the icing on the cake was Jungkook putting up his emotional letter, and it did not take long for fans to be filled with tears. The singer said he could not imagine his life without ARMY and reminisced about the band’s good old days.

Jungkook wrote, "I see everybody wrote (their letters) in a very touching way. I was thinking about how I would write it but I'm just going to write it in my way heh... I thought that I was sure that I’ve accomplished/done so many things together with ARMY and that list is so long, but in the blink of an eye, 10 years have already passed. I don't remember every single thing that happened vividly, many things were nice and happy but I think there were also many things that were sad where I cried, but all of that is not so vivid in my mind."

"Although of course if I pulled out every (memory) one by one, I might know but I always only look at the present time and it’s become a habit to easily forget the past. Hyungs remember everything though, but I too remember if it’s talked about!!! I just .. it’s just become a memory that’s taking a rest for me! Allllllll of it is just what’s in the mind/heart of this person called Jeon Jungkook heh heh and the fact that 10 years passed in the blink of an eye just like this, just shows how greatly enjoyable it was for me! Time would really slowly crawl by if it's not a fun, happy and enjoyable time!," he described.

The young maknae also expressed his desire for the ARMY and the bangtan boys to stay together and develop a stronger and healthier relationship. He added, "Now I can't even imagine a life without ARMY but now looking as I'm writing this, it seems that my personality has also changed a lot hmm .. anyways, in conclusion, is there really something much about a 10th-year anniversary? 20th year anniversary, let’s go."

Apart from Jungkook, Jimin, RM and Jin also shared long letters on Weverse, expressing gratitude to the fans. Jin is currently serving in the South Korean military and he has promised the fans that he will celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary with them. With V sharing memorable moments of BTS with the fans, they have found a moment to smile but every account from each member has left the ARMY in shreds.

BigHit Music, the management agency of BTS, released the digital single "Take Two" to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the band. The group announced their hiatus last June and the members keep hope to make a comeback together around 2025, after their service period in the military.

BTS’s anniversary is a massive culture event in South Korea as it was them that put the country and their culture on the global map with their music influence. From Monday, all the landmarks in Seoul such as the City Hall, Han River bridges and Lotte World Tower, have been basking in purple lights in honour of the band’s 10-year anniversary.

