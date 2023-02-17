Bruce Willis suffering from 'untreatable' dementia; condition worsens family says It's 'Painful'

Bruce Willis, star of Die Hard, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a kind of dementia, according to his family. In a statement to the press, the family reported that Bruce is encountering difficulty with communication among other symptoms. Although it is 'sad,' the family is pleased to have received a definitive diagnosis.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of Bruce's disease. While this is painful, it is a relief to have a clear diagnosis finally," the statement read.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the family added.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," the statement added.

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," the statement was signed by his wife, Emma Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and their three kids, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis.

Bruce's family announced his retirement from acting in March 2022. At the time, he was diagnosed with Aphasia, a disorder in which a person loses the capacity to communicate. His family announced that he would move away from the limelight.

