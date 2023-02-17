Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bruce Willis suffering from 'untreatable' dementia; condition worsens family says It's 'Painful'

    Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, 67, widely known for his role in Die Hard, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), according to his family.

    Bruce Willis suffering from 'untreatable' dementia; condition worsens family says It's 'Painful' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

    Bruce Willis, star of Die Hard, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a kind of dementia, according to his family. In a statement to the press, the family reported that Bruce is encountering difficulty with communication among other symptoms. Although it is 'sad,' the family is pleased to have received a definitive diagnosis.

    “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of Bruce's disease. While this is painful, it is a relief to have a clear diagnosis finally," the statement read.

    Also Read: Who is Fahad Ahmad? Actress Swara Bhasker marries political leader activist- report

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bruce Willis (@dobledebruce)

    “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the family added.

    “Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," the statement added.

    Also Read: Squid Game 2: Lee Jung Jae all set to shoot for season 2 this summer

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bruce Willis (@dobledebruce)

    “Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," the statement was signed by his wife, Emma Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and their three kids, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis.

    Bruce's family announced his retirement from acting in March 2022. At the time, he was diagnosed with Aphasia, a disorder in which a person loses the capacity to communicate. His family announced that he would move away from the limelight.
     

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Hindu wedding: Couple took marriage vows again in Hindu customs RBA

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Hindu wedding: Couple took marriage vows again in Hindu customs

    How is Deepika Padukone in real life? Fan narrates his experience meeting Pathaan actress at the LA airport RBA

    How is Deepika Padukone in real life? Fan narrates his experience meeting Pathaan actress at the LA airport

    From Cirkus to The Night Manager to Lost and many more are releasing this weekend (Feb 17) RBA

    From Cirkus to The Night Manager to Lost and many more are releasing this weekend (Feb 17)

    Pathaan Day again on February 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets at Rs 110-read details RBA

    Pathaan Day again on February 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets at Rs 110-read details

    Is Tiku Weds Sheru postponed due to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's legal case with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui? RBA

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ release delayed? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Hindu wedding: Couple took marriage vows again in Hindu customs RBA

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Hindu wedding: Couple took marriage vows again in Hindu customs

    Will continue without fear says BBC as I-T officials leave offices in Delhi, Mumbai after over 60 hours AJR

    'Will continue without fear,' says BBC as I-T officials leave offices in Delhi, Mumbai after over 60 hours

    How is Deepika Padukone in real life? Fan narrates his experience meeting Pathaan actress at the LA airport RBA

    How is Deepika Padukone in real life? Fan narrates his experience meeting Pathaan actress at the LA airport

    Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: latest news and updates as state BJP presents its last budget AJR

    Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Countdown begins for BJP government's last budget

    Perfume Day 2023: How to Celebrate? Know Wishes, messages, quotes to share on this day RBA

    Perfume Day 2023: How to Celebrate? Know Wishes, messages, quotes to share on this day

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon