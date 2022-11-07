Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britney Spears reveals she’s suffering from incurable nerve damage; says dancing helps to reduce pain

    The nerve damage has impacted Britney Spear’s sleep. The 40-year-old singer says she wakes up thrice a week with her hands completely numb.

    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    Pop star Britney Spears is suffering from incurable nerve damage. She revealed it through an Instagram post saying that the nerve damage had affected the right side of her body. Taking to Instagram, Britney Spears put up a dance video while opening up about her health condition. Revealing further, the pop star in the video said that the nerve damage has had an impact on her sleep but it is dancing that helps her relieve the pain.

    "I'm dancing in time now Victoria ... yes ... nerve damage on the right side of my body ... there's no cure except God I guess ... nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don't get enough oxygen to your brain ... your brain literally shuts down. Nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb," wrote the ‘Toxic’ singer while sharing the post.

    Furthermore, Britney Spears said that because of the incurable nerve damage, she said that the damaged makes her wake up from her sleep three times in a week with her hands completely numb. “nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head ... it stings and it's scary," she said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

    In her post, Britney Spears also seems to have spoken about the time when she was put in a medical facility against her will in 2019. She said in the video: "The last 3 years since I got out of that place I've been in a mild unconscious state. I couldn't face it."

    Speaking about her how dance helped her from the pain, she said, "It's funny though when I dance I don't feel the pain. It's like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don't move like I use to ... I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength ... by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck ... my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly... I've done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way, I'm getting a lot better, I can breathe ... I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now."

