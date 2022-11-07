‘Adipurush’ and ‘Kuttey’, two T-Series films get new release dates

The release date of Om Raut’s multi-starrer film ‘Adipurush’ and Aasman Bharadwaj’s directorial debut ‘Kuttey’ has been pushed by the makers. While the Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Adipurush’ has been pushed to a June 2023 release, Arjun Kapoor’starrer ‘Kuttey’ will hit the cinema halls in January.

Bhushan Kumar’s production house, T-Series, has had probably the most theatrical releases this year. The banner also has a number of big-budget films lined up for release in the year 2023. Amidst these upcoming releases, two of the much-awaited films were Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’, starring actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, and Aasman Bharadwaj’s directorial debut ‘Kuttey’ which will feature actor Arjun Rampal, Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah among others. However, Monday brought an important update on both the films – the release dates for ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Kuttey’ have now been pushed, as decided by the makers.

According to an Instagram post shared by Om Raut. ‘Adipurush’ which was earlier slated for a theatrical release on January 23, will now release on June 16. Similarly, the new release date for ‘Kuttey’ was shared by actor Arjun Kapoor on his social media, informing that the film will hit the theatres in January 2023.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Om Raut shared an image that read: “Adipurush is not a film but our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. We are committed to making a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

Take a look at Arkun Kapoor's post regarding the new release date of 'Kuttey', here:

Meanwhile, after the announcement of the delay of Adipurush’s release was made, several users asked the makers to work better on the VFX and also change the costumes of the characters. Previously, when the film’s teaser was released, it was massively trolled for its costume and VFX. The makers were also looking at legal hassles due to objections raised by several people including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who earlier said expressed his displeasure at the costumes that the characters wore. He had reportedly said that he would write a letter to Om Raut, seeking for these changes, and if they are not met, a legal case would also be filed against the makers, if needed.

