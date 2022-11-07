Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: ‘Phone Bhoot’ records a jump in collection; beats ‘Kantara’ in Sunday collection

    Kartina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar’s new release, ‘Phone Bhoot’ has received good reviews from the critics and the audience. The film has constantly seen a jump in collections, including on Sunday. Take a look at how all the films performed at the box office on Sunday.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    Kantara’s success has overshadowed the performance of the other films that have been released in recent times. It has been over a month since it was originally released in ‘Kanada’, followed by its Hindi re-release, a few weeks back. One of the most successful films of the year 2022, ‘Kantara’ has been minting money at the box office, every single day. Several films that opened against it and also after it, could not beat the film’s daily collection. But now, the Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ has managed to beat it – the horror-comedy film’s Sunday collections were more than that of Kantara. Check out how all the films performed at the ticket window on Sunday.

    Phone Bhoot: On Sunday, the collection of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' has seen a jump of 8.36 per cent. The film is consistently doing well at the box office. On the first day where the film earned Rs 2.05 crore, and it witnessed a 35 per cent jump on the second day with a collection of Rs 2.75. On Sunday, its collection stood at Rs 2.98 crore.

    ALSO READ: ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Kuttey’, two T-Series films get new release dates

    Mili: Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Mili' saw an increase in collections despite low occupancy. The film earned close to Rs 80 lakh in the first two days. At the same time, the film has done business of Rs 65 lakh on the third day. Janhvi's survival thriller film 'Mili' is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen'. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in lead roles.

    ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan birthday: properties in London, luxurious lifestyle and more, a look at his towering net worth of Rs 117 cr

    Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's fourth film, which was released in the year 2022, also did not do well at the box office. Despite doing a business of Rs 1.80 crore on Sunday, the film was left behind by ‘Phone Bhoot’. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crores, the film has so far done a business of only Rs 70.55 crores.

    Kantara: Rishabh Shetty’s successful film ‘Kantara’ earned Rs 8.20 crore on Sunday. The film has already entered the Rs 300 crore club and is going strong with its performance, even 38 days after its theatrical release.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
