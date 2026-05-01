Breeda Wool and Natasha Halevi will lead the female-driven thriller 'Cottontail.' Wool stars as an escaped convict who traps two sisters (Halevi, Leah Shannon) searching for abortion medication in a remote cabin.

Actresses Breeda Wool and Natasha Halevi are set to lead Sander Gusinow's female-driven thriller 'Cottontail,' reported Variety.

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According to the outlet, Wool stars as Gwynnie Vail, described as a "cunning escaped convict hiding out in a remote cabin near the Idaho-Oregon border." Per the official logline, "When sisters Autumn (Halevi) and Summer (Leah Shannon) arrive after crossing state lines in search of abortion medication, Gwynnie entangles them in a brutal psychological game that tests loyalty, survival and control."

A Subversive Take on the Slasher Genre

"I've always wanted to inhabit a character like Gwynnie Vail - feral, untethered and operating outside society's rules. 'Cottontail' honours the slasher tradition while subverting it." said Wool.

To Halevi, the film is "a sharp, multifaceted exploration of survival and sisterhood in a world that isn't built for women" according to Variety.

Supporting Cast and Creative Team

Wool has had a number of prior on-screen credits, including "Mr. Mercedes," "National Treasure: Edge of History" and "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live." She also recently guest-starred on 'NCIS.' Halevi has previously appeared in 'Peacemaker,' 'Superman' and 'The Buildout.'

Also co-starring are Shannon ("Ouiji: A New Beginning") and Lee Arenberg ("Pirates of the Caribbean," "Once Upon a Time"). Arenberg will play the sisters' domineering father.

"Cottontail" is Gusinow's feature directorial debut. His script "Big Sisters" was the 2022 Screencraft Feature Competition grand prize winner, and he holds a master's degree in playwriting and screenwriting from Columbia University, reported Variety.

"Cottontail" is produced by Mikyla Bordner, Morgan Raymond, Jason Wilkinson and Gusinow. (ANI)