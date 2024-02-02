BREAKING: Tamil actor Vijay launches his political party; names it Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam

Tamil actor Vijay has officially launched his political party, naming it Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam. In a statement issued, Vijay clarified that the party does not intend to contest the upcoming 2024 elections nor align with any existing political faction. This decision was reached during the General and Executive Council Meeting of the party, indicating a strategic approach towards their political objectives. Vijay's entry into the political arena marks a significant development in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, potentially reshaping dynamics and garnering attention from voters and other political entities.

Upcoming Loksabha Elections

Thalapathy Vijay, who is well known for his somewhat shy demeanor has announced that he will not contest the upcoming general elections or side with any existing political factions in the state. They would start working towards the 2026 assembly elections. Tamin Nadu has a legacy of movie stars joining politics with former Chief Ministers MGR, Jayalalithaa entering into politics after being a part of the film industry. Captain Vijayakanth, Kamal Haasan and others have also forayed into politics.

Vijay is known for his shy persona and entering into politics will be a stark departure from his usual personality. However, the actor is extremely popular and hopes to use his popularity for his political advantage not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Karnataka and Kerala.

Welfare Activities

The actor has been engaged in a lot of welfare activities carried on through his fan groups. Last December he was with the flood affected people in Tamil Nadu. Attending a student rally in June, he asked people to refrain from taking cash for votes. He also urged students to read about leaders like Periyar and Ambedkar to form an understanding of the society at large.