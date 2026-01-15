Brazilian film 'The Secret Agent' won Best Non-English Language Film at the 83rd Golden Globes, with a historic acting win for star Wagner Moura. The victory is a watershed moment for Brazilian cinema on the global stage.

Brazilian cinema marked a watershed moment on the global stage as The Secret Agent (O Agente Secreto) emerged as a major winner at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, claiming the trophy for Best Non-English Language Film and delivering a historic victory for its lead star, Wagner Moura, as cited by Brasil 247. The achievement has placed Brazil's contemporary filmmaking firmly in the international spotlight, sparking renewed discussion on political memory, democratic values and the power of culture to address the legacies of authoritarian rule.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Political Noir Thriller

According to Brasil 247, Helmed by acclaimed director Kleber Mendonca Filho, The Secret Agent is set against the backdrop of 1970s Brazil, a period marked by military dictatorship and widespread repression. The film combines the tension of a political thriller with the visual language of classic noir, weaving a narrative centred on surveillance, paranoia and acts of quiet resistance. Through its layered storytelling, the film examines how fear permeates everyday life and how individuals navigate moral choices under oppressive systems.

From Cannes to the Globes

The film made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025, where it quickly drew international attention. At Cannes, it earned significant honours, including awards for Best Director and Best Actor, along with multiple critics' prizes. These accolades underscored the film's ability to resonate with audiences and juries well beyond Brazil, positioning it as one of the most talked-about Latin American productions in recent years.

At the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, The Secret Agent received three nominations: Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Non-English Language Film and Best Actor in a Drama. Notably, it became the first Brazilian film ever nominated in the prestigious drama category, reflecting its broad critical and industry appeal. The film ultimately won two awards, a result widely regarded as one of the most significant accomplishments for Brazilian cinema in the history of the Globes.

A Defining Moment for Brazil's Film Industry

The success of 'The Secret Agent' is being seen not only as a triumph for its cast and crew, but also as a defining moment for Brazil's film industry, reaffirming its capacity to tell locally rooted stories with universal relevance. (ANI)