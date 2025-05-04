Brazilian police foiled a bomb plot targeting Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio de Janeiro. Authorities arrested the mastermind and detained a teenager. The suspects aimed to gain online notoriety by planning the attack using improvised explosives.

Brazilian police has foiled a planned bomb attack targeting Lady Gaga’s free concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, which drew more than 2.1 million attendees, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro state and the federal Justice Ministry, the attack was planned by an extremist group claiming to be part of Lady Gaga’s global fanbase known as the “Little Monsters.” The group was reportedly promoting hate speech, encouraging violent behavior and radicalising teenagers through online forums.

In a joint operation involving multiple states, authorities arrested the suspected leader of the group in Rio Grande do Sul for illegal possession of a firearm. A teenager in Rio de Janeiro was also detained for storing child pornography. Over a dozen search and seizure operations were conducted across Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Mato Grosso, and Rio Grande do Sul.

“The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” the police said in a statement. The group is accused of using coded language and extremist symbols to spread violent content and create a sense of belonging among vulnerable teens.

The plot came to light after a tip-off led the Cyber Operations Lab of the Justice Ministry to digital cells operating online. The cells had been urging violent action under the guise of fan loyalty.

Officials have not confirmed whether Lady Gaga was informed of the threat before the show. The pop icon has not issued a statement yet.