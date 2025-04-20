Lady Gaga faced mic issues during her Coachella Weekend 2 set, but quickly switched to a handheld mic, continuing her performance flawlessly. She apologized to the audience, assuring them of her best effort.

The singer's head mic started glitching and cut off during "Abracadabra," the second song of her headlining set on Friday night, as per Variety.

However, before descending towards center stage, Gaga slyly exchanged the broken equipment for a regular handheld mic. She continued through her choreography without missing a beat -- holding the mic in one hand and a cane in the other. It took less than a few minutes for Gaga to emerge with a new head mic that went without issue for the remainder of the night.

Gaga also apologised to audience over he mic malfunction.

"I'm sorry my mic was broken for a second... at least you know sing live." She continued, "I guess all we can do is our best and I'm certainly giving you my best tonight."

Coachella 2025 will conclude on Sunday.