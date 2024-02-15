Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bramayugam Review: Is Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan's horror-thriller film worth your time; Check

    The Malayalam movie Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, hit theatres today. The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The reviews of the movie are out now.

    Bramayugam Review: Is Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan's horror-thriller film worth your time; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    The most awaited Malayalam movie, Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, hit theatres today. The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. 'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and was released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Meanwhile, the movie's reviews are out now.

     

    Those who have seen the first half stated that one of the main attractions is the mystery of Mammootty's unique character in Bramayugam. The first half is said to be the presentation of the mystery behind Mammootty's character, Koduman Potti, and his magical powers. Mammootty has given a terrific performance in the movie. Audiences on social media note that Rahul Sadashivan's excellent making, and Arjun Ashokan's performance while presenting the illusory era in black and white alone make the film attractive.

    The film made its debut in over 22 countries globally. Among these are various European nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Georgia, France, Poland, Malta, Uzbekistan, Austria, Moldova, and Italy. Additionally, audiences in Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain can anticipate its release. The movie was also released in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

    The Mammootty starrer will be shown on more than 300 screens in Kerala. Along with Mammootty, Amalda Liz, Manikandan Achari, Arjun Ashokan and Siddharth Bharathan also appeared in the lead roles. The producer of the movie informed that the budget of the movie is Rs 27.73 crores

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allu Arjun to attend Berlin Film Festival for special screening of 'Pushpa: The Rise' rkn

    Allu Arjun to attend Berlin Film Festival for special screening of 'Pushpa: The Rise'

    Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's latest images from Todd Phillips' film go viral RBA

    Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's latest images from Todd Phillips' film go viral

    First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi: Akshay Kumar shares photo of BAPS Swaminarayan temple, calls it 'historic moment' RBA

    Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi: Akshay Kumar shares photo of BAPS Swaminarayan temple, calls it 'historic moment'

    Hrithik Roshan posts photo with crutches says, 'Strength is not always being Rambo' RBA

    Hrithik Roshan posts photo with crutches says, 'Strength is not always being Rambo'

    Love Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor announces movie with motion poster; film to release on April 19 RBA

    Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor announces movie with motion poster; film to release on April 19

    Recent Stories

    South Korean scientists unveil unique hybrid food: Lab-grown beef infused rice for protein kick snt

    South Korean scientists unveil unique hybrid food: Lab-grown beef infused rice for protein kick

    'For survival of Supplyco outlets...' Kerala Food Minister GR Anil justifies price hike on essential items anr

    'For survival of Supplyco outlets...' Kerala Food Minister justifies price hike on essential items

    Chettikulangara Kumbha Bharani 2024: Know interesting facts and more rkn

    Chettikulangara Kumbha Bharani 2024: Know interesting facts and more

    Tennis Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Rafael Nadal reveals his true G.O.A.T osf

    Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Rafael Nadal reveals his true G.O.A.T

    Reinforces power of votes over notes Congress on SC verdict striking down the electoral bonds scheme

    'Reinforces power of votes over notes...' Congress on SC verdict striking down the electoral bonds scheme

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon