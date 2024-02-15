Bramayugam Review: Is Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan's horror-thriller film worth your time; Check

The Malayalam movie Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, hit theatres today. The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The reviews of the movie are out now.

The most awaited Malayalam movie, Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, hit theatres today. The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. 'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and was released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Meanwhile, the movie's reviews are out now.

Those who have seen the first half stated that one of the main attractions is the mystery of Mammootty's unique character in Bramayugam. The first half is said to be the presentation of the mystery behind Mammootty's character, Koduman Potti, and his magical powers. Mammootty has given a terrific performance in the movie. Audiences on social media note that Rahul Sadashivan's excellent making, and Arjun Ashokan's performance while presenting the illusory era in black and white alone make the film attractive.

The film made its debut in over 22 countries globally. Among these are various European nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Georgia, France, Poland, Malta, Uzbekistan, Austria, Moldova, and Italy. Additionally, audiences in Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain can anticipate its release. The movie was also released in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Mammootty starrer will be shown on more than 300 screens in Kerala. Along with Mammootty, Amalda Liz, Manikandan Achari, Arjun Ashokan and Siddharth Bharathan also appeared in the lead roles. The producer of the movie informed that the budget of the movie is Rs 27.73 crores