  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra: Here's what Karan Johar has to say about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film; check out the post

    Filmmaker gets emotional as he shares a post on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra; take a look
     

    Brahmastra Here's what Karan Johar has to say about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film; check out the post RCB
    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 8:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the motion poster's release this morning on December 14, superstar Amitabh Bachchan has given his fans and followers a sneak peek into the world of 'Brahmastra' by posting a video where Ranbir Kapoor is seen immersed in the blaze. Movie lovers and fans are waiting for the film to release for a long time. 

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, was in the news ever since it was announced and today, the producer of the film Karan Johar, took to his Instagram handle promoting the same. For some time, Ayan Mukerji was sharing many Behind The Scene pictures on his social handle, increasing the fans' excitement level.

    Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra release date out? Read details inside

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Karan wrote, “Brahmastra is so much more than a motion picture for all of us…. It’s the largest endeavour I have seen a filmmaker take on … the longest hours I have seen a team work … the most laborious efforts put in by the cast And the crew…. It’s been a 7 year journey for Ayan from conception to visualisation and I have yet to witness a more passionate man than him… I go back to his innocent narration of #wakeupsid and I remember feeling so protective about him … I never imagined that he just like his debut film would so cinematically come of age…. That he would visualise a universe that is not only a pop culture fairy land but also an unimaginable one….. today we stand at the brink of its fruition ….. so many collective gasps that need to let go and blend with the universe of an audience! That audience whose love and blessings we seek with all our might! Tomorrow we announce the release date of this enormous labour of love and passion! Oh captain my captain Ayan the stage is all yours! Conquer the world but continue to have the excitement of a kid in a candy store!”

    Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor believes girlfriend Alia Bhatt will win National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi; read deets

    Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles. According to reports, the film may hit the screens on September 9, 2022.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 8:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Year Ender 2021: From Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri song to Bachpan Ka Pyar, top 7 viral videos that created stir SCJ

    Year Ender 2021: From Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri song to Bachpan Ka Pyar, top 7 viral videos that created stir

    Prakash Raj turns good samaritan; actor helped Dalit girl attend university in UK RCB

    Prakash Raj turns good samaritan; actor helped Dalit girl attend university in UK

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Actress look stunning in golden lehenga as she completes seven pheras SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Actress look stunning in golden lehenga as she completes seven pheras

    Besides John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and many others have had deleted their Instagram posts SCJ

    Besides John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and many others have had deleted their Instagram posts

    Is Karishma Tanna getting married to Varun Bangera next year? Here's what we know SCJ

    Is Karishma Tanna getting married to Varun Bangera next year? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Who is Nivethan Radhakrishnan Indian-origin ambidextrous spinner in Australia's squad

    U-19 World Cup 2022: Who is Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Indian-origin ambidextrous spinner in Australia's squad?

    Year Ender 2021: From Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri song to Bachpan Ka Pyar, top 7 viral videos that created stir SCJ

    Year Ender 2021: From Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri song to Bachpan Ka Pyar, top 7 viral videos that created stir

    Omicron in India Govt says prior booking of RT-PCR test is must for those arriving from at risk countries gcw

    Omicron in India: Govt says prior booking of RT-PCR test is must for those arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries

    Instagram users can reply to comments with reels Heres everything you need to know gcw

    Instagram users can reply to comments with reels; Here's everything you need to know

    Prakash Raj turns good samaritan; actor helped Dalit girl attend university in UK RCB

    Prakash Raj turns good samaritan; actor helped Dalit girl attend university in UK

    Recent Videos

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon
    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    Video Icon
    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Video Icon