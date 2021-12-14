Brahmastra: Here's what Karan Johar has to say about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film; check out the post

Ahead of the motion poster's release this morning on December 14, superstar Amitabh Bachchan has given his fans and followers a sneak peek into the world of 'Brahmastra' by posting a video where Ranbir Kapoor is seen immersed in the blaze. Movie lovers and fans are waiting for the film to release for a long time.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, was in the news ever since it was announced and today, the producer of the film Karan Johar, took to his Instagram handle promoting the same. For some time, Ayan Mukerji was sharing many Behind The Scene pictures on his social handle, increasing the fans' excitement level.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra release date out? Read details inside

Karan wrote, “Brahmastra is so much more than a motion picture for all of us…. It’s the largest endeavour I have seen a filmmaker take on … the longest hours I have seen a team work … the most laborious efforts put in by the cast And the crew…. It’s been a 7 year journey for Ayan from conception to visualisation and I have yet to witness a more passionate man than him… I go back to his innocent narration of #wakeupsid and I remember feeling so protective about him … I never imagined that he just like his debut film would so cinematically come of age…. That he would visualise a universe that is not only a pop culture fairy land but also an unimaginable one….. today we stand at the brink of its fruition ….. so many collective gasps that need to let go and blend with the universe of an audience! That audience whose love and blessings we seek with all our might! Tomorrow we announce the release date of this enormous labour of love and passion! Oh captain my captain Ayan the stage is all yours! Conquer the world but continue to have the excitement of a kid in a candy store!”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor believes girlfriend Alia Bhatt will win National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi; read deets

Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles. According to reports, the film may hit the screens on September 9, 2022.