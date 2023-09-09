Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra 2 update: Ayan Mukerji gives some insides for Ranbir Kapoor,Alia Bhatt's film

    Brahmashtra completes one year of release. Brahmastra trilogy continues with Part 2 and Part 3 in progress, promising a bigger and more ambitious adventure. The Astraverse expands, offering fans an immersive cinematic experience

    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    In a recent development, it has been revealed that Brahmastra fans have much to look forward to, as Part 2 and Part 3 of the epic fantasy film are currently in progress. This news comes on the one-year anniversary of the release of the first installment, marking a significant milestone in the journey of this cinematic universe.

    Brahmastra, which originally starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, left audiences eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story. In an emotional note, Karan Johar, who played a pivotal role in bringing this project to life, expressed his appreciation for the dedication and hard work of everyone involved. He emphasized the film's profound message of love and light, vowing that these themes would continue to shine brightly in the upcoming installments.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Director Ayan Mukerji, in a previous press statement, had hinted at the grand scale of Brahmastra 2 and 3, promising that they would surpass the first part in terms of ambition and spectacle. He revealed his plans to work on both films simultaneously, suggesting that fans could expect an even more immersive and captivating experience.

    Brahmastra marked the beginning of The Astraverse, an ambitious cinematic universe that aimed to captivate audiences with its unique blend of mythology and fantasy. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also featured acting stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in significant roles. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance, adding to the film's star-studded cast.

    Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji himself, Brahmastra enjoyed substantial success, grossing nearly Rs 400 crores worldwide. With the promise of even more breathtaking action, drama, and adventure in the upcoming installments, it's clear that the Brahmastra saga is far from over, and fans can expect a cinematic experience like no other. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting journey.

