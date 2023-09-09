Rakul Preet Singh becomes proud owner of Mercedes Maybach; know the whooping price

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates acquiring a luxurious Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS worth Rs 3 crores, performing a puja and delighting fans, while also excelling in her personal life. Her much-speculated relationship with Jackky Bhagnani is the talk of the town

Rakul Preet Singh continues to achieve remarkable success and has recently added a luxurious asset to her collection. On Friday, September 8, 2023, the 32-year-old actress proudly welcomed a brand new luxury car into her life, and the internet has been buzzing with pictures and videos of her posing next to the exquisite vehicle.

Following the delivery of her new car, Rakul performed a traditional puja ceremony and adorned the vehicle with a garland. She graciously posed for the paparazzi, and to share her joy, she even distributed sweets to the photographers.

Upon conducting some research, we discovered that Rakul's stunning new addition to her fleet is none other than the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, which comes with a staggering price tag of Rs 3 crores.

As the video of Rakul Preet flaunting her new car went viral, her fans inundated the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages. One user affectionately wrote, "Drive safe 😍," while another simply said, "Congratulations 💗👌😍👅👅 #rakulpreet."

Another excited fan expressed, "CAR TO VADDAA DIL💖MATTER KARDA HEGA SAADI PUNJBAN KUDIYE RakulPreet😊 SAADEY SALMAN BHAI 😇 TO KUCCHH SEEKH KUDIYE.......HOR KI 😊🤔🤔🤔."

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is not only achieving great heights in her professional career but also flourishing in her personal life. Currently, she is reportedly in a relationship with actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. Additionally, she has an array of intriguing projects in the pipeline.

On the professional front, Rakul is set to star alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film "Mere Husband Ki Biwi," scheduled to commence filming in September 2023. However, the official release date of the film has not been disclosed by the makers.

Recently, there were reports that Rakul will reunite with Ajay Devgn for "De De Pyaar De 2." In 2022, she showcased her talent in various projects, including "Attack," "Runway 34," "Cuttputlli," "Doctor G," and "Thank God," besides headlining the film "Chhatriwali," which was released on an OTT platform.

Rakul Preet Singh's journey continues to be a fascinating one, marked by her professional achievements and personal milestones, all while she enjoys the fruits of her hard work and success.