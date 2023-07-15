Boys Over Flowers to The Heirs: 5 most popular High-School Romance Korean Dramas in India

High school romance Korean dramas have captured the hearts of Indian viewers, offering a delightful blend of youthful love stories and relatable coming-of-age narratives. Here are five popular high school romance Korean dramas that are a rage in India.

From innocent first loves to bittersweet partings, these shows beautifully portray the rollercoaster of emotions experienced during youth. These high school romance Korean dramas have struck a chord with Indian viewers, evoking a sense of nostalgia and capturing the essence of youth. Get ready for a whirlwind of emotions as you experience the joys, heartbreaks, and unforgettable moments of first love.

Here are the 5 most popular high school romance Korean dramas that are a rage in India:

1. Boys Over Flowers:

This iconic drama follows the story of a working-class girl who finds herself entangled with a group of wealthy and popular boys at an elite high school. "Boys Over Flowers" has become a sensation in India, captivating viewers with its engaging storyline and endearing romance.

2. The Heirs: Set in the competitive world of high society, "Heirs" explores the lives of wealthy high school students as they navigate love, friendship, and family expectations. The drama's star-studded cast and compelling plot have made it a favourite among Indian audiences.

3. Reply 1997:

Delving into nostalgia, "Reply 1997" portrays the lives of a group of friends during their high school days in the late 1990s. The drama's relatable characters and heartwarming storyline have struck a chord with Indian viewers.

4. School 2015: Who Are You?:

This drama follows the story of identical twin sisters who are separated at birth and find themselves reunited in high school. With its suspenseful plot and touching romance, "School 2015: Who Are You?" has gained popularity in India.

5. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo:

Blending romance and sports, this drama revolves around the life of a female weightlifter and her journey through love and self-discovery in college. Its refreshing storyline and charming characters have made it a hit among Indian viewers.

