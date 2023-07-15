Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Boys Over Flowers to The Heirs: 5 most popular High-School Romance Korean Dramas in India

    High school romance Korean dramas have captured the hearts of Indian viewers, offering a delightful blend of youthful love stories and relatable coming-of-age narratives. Here are five popular high school romance Korean dramas that are a rage in India.

    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 7:08 PM IST

    Love Blossoms in the Hallways: 5 Popular High School Romance Korean Dramas That Have India Smitten! Brace yourself for a heart-fluttering journey into the captivating world of high school romance with these Korean dramas that have captured the imagination of Indian viewers. From innocent first loves to bittersweet partings, these shows beautifully portray the rollercoaster of emotions experienced during youth. These high school romance Korean dramas have struck a chord with Indian viewers, evoking a sense of nostalgia and capturing the essence of youth. Get ready for a whirlwind of emotions as you experience the joys, heartbreaks, and unforgettable moments of first love.

    Here are the 5 most popular high school romance Korean dramas that are a rage in India:

    1. Boys Over Flowers:

    This iconic drama follows the story of a working-class girl who finds herself entangled with a group of wealthy and popular boys at an elite high school. "Boys Over Flowers" has become a sensation in India, captivating viewers with its engaging storyline and endearing romance.

    2. The Heirs: Set in the competitive world of high society, "Heirs" explores the lives of wealthy high school students as they navigate love, friendship, and family expectations. The drama's star-studded cast and compelling plot have made it a favourite among Indian audiences.

    3. Reply 1997:

    Delving into nostalgia, "Reply 1997" portrays the lives of a group of friends during their high school days in the late 1990s. The drama's relatable characters and heartwarming storyline have struck a chord with Indian viewers.

    4. School 2015: Who Are You?:

    This drama follows the story of identical twin sisters who are separated at birth and find themselves reunited in high school. With its suspenseful plot and touching romance, "School 2015: Who Are You?" has gained popularity in India.

    5. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo:

    Blending romance and sports, this drama revolves around the life of a female weightlifter and her journey through love and self-discovery in college. Its refreshing storyline and charming characters have made it a hit among Indian viewers.

