Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Boss Boss 17: Salman Khan's show has three houses, here's what each indicates

    Bigg Boss 17 will have three houses, one representing dil (love), the second representing dimag (brain), and the third being all about dum (strength).

    Boss Boss 17: Salman Khan's show has three houses, here's what each indicates RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Bigg Boss fans, the wait is finally over!! The 17th season of the much-awaited reality is here and has many interesting contestants and themes. The show is said to be very different from the rest of its seasons and promises to be packed with entertainment. While the contestants were the topic of discussion, the show's set stole the show. The Bigg Boss house is so beautifully made that it would make you want to live in it. 

    The three houses

    Bigg Boss 17 will have three houses, one representing dil (love), the second representing dimag (brain), and the third being all about dum (strength). The contestants went on to choose which house they wanted to stay in on their own. Although Bigg Boss did not interfere in the same, it is possible in the coming episodes that they will be put in the houses according to their performances. 

    The house consists of an archive room that will have all important discussions just like how a chess game is played. There is also a therapy room that will make the contestants relax. 

    Bigg Boss 17 contestants

    Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband businessman Vicky Jain, television stars Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar, ex-crime reporter Jigna Vora, lawyer Sana Raees Khan, actress Mannara Chopra, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui and more. 

    The show will be telecast on the Colours channel and digitally on JioCinema.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Anushka Sharma embracing her baby bump in new video with Virat Kohli? Fans await confirmation SHG

    Is Anushka Sharma embracing her baby bump in new video with Virat Kohli? Fans await confirmation

    Will Smith finally speaks up on explosive memoir of wife Jada Pinkett; labels it 'emotional blindness' vma

    Will Smith finally speaks up on explosive memoir of wife Jada Pinkett; labels it 'emotional blindness'

    'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi vma

    'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi

    Captain America star Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista; Read details ATG

    Captain America star Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista; Read details

    'Tiger 3' trailer OUT: Salman Khan on mission to protect family, Emraan Hashmi menaces as villain (Watch) RKK

    'Tiger 3' trailer OUT: Salman Khan on mission to protect family, Emraan Hashmi menaces as villain (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Is Anushka Sharma embracing her baby bump in new video with Virat Kohli? Fans await confirmation SHG

    Is Anushka Sharma embracing her baby bump in new video with Virat Kohli? Fans await confirmation

    Will Smith finally speaks up on explosive memoir of wife Jada Pinkett; labels it 'emotional blindness' vma

    Will Smith finally speaks up on explosive memoir of wife Jada Pinkett; labels it 'emotional blindness'

    Navratri 2023 food delights: 10 temples that serve special prasad snt eai

    Navratri 2023 food delights: 10 temples that serve special prasad

    Nithari case: Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher acquitted 17 years after chilling murders near Delhi AJR

    Nithari case: Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher acquitted 17 years after chilling murders near Delhi

    IOC approves inclusion of cricket four more sports in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics gcw

    BREAKING: IOC approves inclusion of cricket,4 more sports in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon