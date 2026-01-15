Varun Dhawan amps up promotions for Border 2 with a heartfelt tribute alongside Indian Navy officers, goes viral for his playful smile, and wins praise for handling trolls with humour and confidence

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next big-screen release, Border 2, and the cast has begun promoting the film with full enthusiasm. Recently, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty were seen sharing a lively moment with Indian Navy officers, dancing to the emotional track Ghar Kab Aaoge. The video, which quickly caught fans’ attention, pays tribute to the armed forces while underscoring the heartfelt tone of the upcoming war drama. Singer Sonu Nigam also appears in the clip, adding to its nostalgic appeal.

Varun later shared the video on his Instagram, where he and Ahan were seen enjoying the song alongside Navy personnel. The reel has since resonated with fans, many of whom described the track as deeply nostalgic.

Meanwhile, Varun has also been winning hearts with his light-hearted approach to online trolling. During a recent Instagram Live session, he interacted with fans while travelling to the Karwar Naval Base for Border 2 promotions. Singer Vishal Mishra joined him during the live chat, and the atmosphere remained cheerful throughout. Varun jokingly referred to his viral smile, demonstrated it for viewers, and even encouraged Vishal to attempt copying it. The playful exchange ended in laughter, with Varun later expressing happiness that his viral moment had spread smiles across the country.

This isn’t the first time the actor has responded to criticism with humour. When a social media user questioned his acting abilities, Varun replied in a witty manner, suggesting that the very criticism had helped make a song popular and that audiences were enjoying the moment. On another occasion, during an online Q&A, a fan criticised one of his past films and questioned his career choices. Varun responded confidently, pointing out that the film had still performed decently and hinting that Border 2 might surprise viewers who doubted him.

In Border 2, Varun Dhawan will portray Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and features an ensemble cast including Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, Sunny Deol, and Sonam Bajwa. The war drama is scheduled for theatrical release on January 23, 2026.