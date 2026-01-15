- Home
Army Day 2026: Army Day: Indian Army has enhanced India's honor through its bravery, sacrifice, patriotism. Numerous films have been made that showcase the military's glory. Here, we highlight six movies that showcase the valor of the Indian Army
Patriotism shown in Bollywood films
Bollywood's film, Border, depicting a joint operation between the Army and Air Force, created history. Now, a sequel is in the works. Films like LOC Kargil, Lakshya, Uri, Shershaah, and The Ghazi Attack showcase the bravery and dedication of soldiers to the nation. Watching these films fills every Indian with pride.
Border (1997)
Directed by JP Dutta, Border is considered one of the most iconic war films in Indian cinema. It is based on the Longewala battleground during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Starring actors like Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Puneet Issar, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna, the film portrays a true story. Patriotic songs, war scenes, and the sacrifices made by the soldiers touch the hearts of audiences. Its sequel, Border 2, is soon to be released. One of its songs, "Sandese Aate Hain," has been released.
Shershaah (2021)
This film is a biopic of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role. The movie tells an emotional story of love, family, and supreme sacrifice for the country. Dialogues like "Yeh Dil Maange More" are considered examples of patriotism.
Ghazi Attack (2017)
India's first war film shot underwater, it chronicles the story of a submarine attack during the 1971 war. R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Atul Kulkarni deliver stellar performances. The Ghazi Attack thrillingly portrays the strategic intelligence, tenacity, and courage of the Indian Navy and Army.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
The film is based on the 2016 surgical strike, showcasing the Indian Army's modern warfare strategy. Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Major Vihaan Shergill was impressive. Dialogues like "How's the Josh?" became the film's heart. It demonstrated India's ability to intimidate its enemies.
Lakshya
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya tells the story of a young man who is simply surviving. He has no purpose in life, but later, when he joins the Indian Army and takes on responsibility, he risks his life. Hrithik Roshan's character delivers a remarkably mature performance. The film is set against the backdrop of the Kargil War.
LoC Kargil (2003)
Based on the 1999 Kargil War, this movie showcases the bravery of the Indian Army and its high-altitude warfare tactics. This JP Dutta film stars veteran actors like Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan, and Saif Ali Khan. It showcases how, no matter the circumstances, an Indian soldier is determined to defend the Indian flag, even at the risk of his life.
