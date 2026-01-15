Directed by JP Dutta, Border is considered one of the most iconic war films in Indian cinema. It is based on the Longewala battleground during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Starring actors like Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Puneet Issar, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna, the film portrays a true story. Patriotic songs, war scenes, and the sacrifices made by the soldiers touch the hearts of audiences. Its sequel, Border 2, is soon to be released. One of its songs, "Sandese Aate Hain," has been released.