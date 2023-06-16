Bommai Review: Will SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar's latest film surpass their Monster success? Read THIS

Bommai Twitter Review: Tamil's latest movie release features Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The movie is out in theatres today (June 16). There are some interesting Twitter reviews about the film.

SJ Suryah moved to Chennai with the ambition of becoming an actor and began his film career as an assistant director. After that, SJ Suryah established himself as a successful filmmaker by directing two megahit films, Vaali and Khushi, as a hero by directing the film New. Later, SJ Suryah began performing regularly after the success of the film New.

In this scenario, Karthik Subbaraj's film Iraivi, released in 2016, provided SJ Suryah with a significant debut as an actor. He became a successful performer in numerous languages, including Tamil and Telugu. SJ Suryah got popularity among fans after delivering outstanding performances in films like as Spider, Mersal, and Maanaadu. SJ Suryah, one of the industry's best actors, has released his Bommai film today.

Yuvan Shankar Raja provided the soundtrack for the film, which stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female protagonist. SJ Suryah is also the film's producer. The film's songs and trailer have boosted fans' hopes. The Monster Director saw Bommai. Nelson, who directed Monster, provided the film's first review in this scenario. He stated that the film Bommai is wonderful. He praised the acting of SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the directing of Radha Mohan, and the music of Yuvan.

Since then, anticipation for the film has skyrocketed. SJ Suryah stated his hopes for the film, saying that if it resonates with audiences, it will be a tremendous hit like 96 and Tiruchiratrambalam. It is worth noting that Radha Mohan has a different audience in Tamil Nadu for his flicks. Let us all wish the entire squad the best of luck.