Extraction 2: Everything you need to know about Chris Hemsworth starrer releasing this week

    A sequel to the popular Netflix movie Extraction from 2020 will be released soon on the OTT platform Netflix. Extraction, an action thriller that is based on the comic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, is quite exciting (apart from the child fighting) and had entertained the audience globally. 

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    With an estimated 90 million households having watched the movie within a month of its release, it's understandable why the movie went on to have the biggest premiere in Netflix's history.Chris Hemsworth plays a brand-new action hero in Sam Hargrave's and Joe Russo's Extraction, which has the makings of a franchise. He assumes the character of Tyler Rake, a former member of the Australian special forces who is now a mercenary for black operations. Rake was hired in the first movie to find the kidnapped son of a mafia boss. He ultimately went above and above the call of duty, putting his life in danger to make sure the kidnapped boy was safe. He actually appeared to have risked more than simply his life.

    Rake obviously survives to fight another day, just like any good action hero. Extraction 2 hasn't been given many official details as of yet, but the first film already had a sizable fan base that is eagerly anticipating the sequel. No pressure, correct? In any event, we've put together this helpful guide containing all the information we currently know about Extraction 2, including trailers, character details, filming updates, and more. People, start loading up. Let's start now!

    RELEASE DATE: Extraction 2 will officially be available on Netflix on June 16, 2023, thanks to a date that Netflix has finally revealed.

    THEATRICAL RELEASE: Extraction 2 will not be released in theatres as of yet, according to Netflix. On the other hand, Extraction 2 will be given an early showing by Collider at the Paris Theatre in New York City on Tuesday, June 13, at 4 pm. To learn how to obtain complimentary seats to the screening, read this article. Don't miss out on this opportunity to see the movie on a huge screen before it debuts on Netflix since, as we just indicated, it won't be available in any other way. A Q&A session with producer and director Sam Hargrave will also be part of the programme.

    During their Tudum event in September 2021, Netflix published a teaser trailer for Extraction 2, which you can view above. Beginning with a review of Rake's final moments, the video demonstrates how he was shot and fell into a river. Tyler, you drown not by falling into the river, but by becoming submerged in it, says Mahajan in a voiceover. And then, against all chances, Rake begins to swim to the surface while opening his eyes. We'll probably have to wait a little longer before we get to see a proper trailer but watch this space for updates in the meantime. In addition to the teaser, in September 2022, we also received a behind-the-scenes First Look video, which you can view below.

    Tyler Rake is involved in a fight sequence aboard a train at the beginning of the two and a half-minute trailer. A montage that gives us a better picture of the movie's plot is then shown, along with a combat scene in a penthouse where Rake uses a treadmill to kill a victim.

