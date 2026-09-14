Actors Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, and Nana Patekar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with their families. They opened up about their deep faith and the long-standing traditions they follow for the festival.

Rajpal Yadav's Ganesh Chaturthi

Actor Rajpal Yadav celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Monday. Talking about his deep devotion, he said that Bappa is a symbol of nature. Rajpal told the news agency ANI that faith in Lord Ganesha gives people the strength to face life's battles. He said, "Ganesh is the first god we worship. In our Sanatan culture, whether in India or anywhere in the world, any puja begins with Bappa's blessings. Especially in our city Mumbai, you'll find Bappa in every home, in every person's heart. We can learn so much from Bappa. Just keep moving forward in any struggle, and Bappa will be with you. The whole world will be by your side."

Tusshar Kapoor's Family Festival

Actor Tusshar Kapoor also spent Monday celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in Mumbai. He was very happy to share the moment with his loved ones and also sent his wishes to fans. While speaking to ANI, Tusshar Kapoor called Ganesh Chaturthi one of the "most auspicious moments" of his life. He said, "Like every year, Bappa has come, and that itself is special. I'm just happy that my entire family is here today. The whole vibe of the city changes... The moment Ganpati Bappa arrived, it started raining. What can be more auspicious than that! I hope it's raining in all the places that need it. It's been 52 years now. We started celebrating this (Ganesh Chaturthi festival) back in 1974." He added, "I prayed for the country, for my home, for myself, and my family—for everyone. Just as India is shining, I hope our hearts shine too. Life will have obstacles, but I pray that Lord Ganesh clears the path. That's all I ask for. Our job is to work hard. As for Lord Ganesh's blessings... yes, I have two films coming up."

Nana Patekar's Traditional Puja

Meanwhile, veteran actor Nana Patekar also celebrated the festival at his home with his wife and son. He performed the Ganesh puja with his family, following all the traditional rituals. Photos and videos from the celebration showed the family praying together, capturing the spirit of devotion and unity that the festival brings.

Festive Vibe Across the Country

Across the country, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. Famous pandals and temples are seeing huge crowds of devotees. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, is being observed with prayers and community events everywhere.