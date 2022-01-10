Bob Saget no more: John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure pay tribute to cherished co-star

Bob Saget, famous comedian and the beloved TV star in Full House, has sadly passed away at 65. His co-stars and friends have remembered the late star on social media.

Hollywood star Bob Saget, who is a famous comedian and popularly known as dad Danny Tanner in Full House, has sadly passed away at the age of 65. According to The Hollywood Reporter Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, January 9.

It is said that Bob was in Orlando for a comedy tour and was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room. “Earlier today (January 9), deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as actor Bob Saget and enunciated deceased on the scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Sheriff’s statement read.

As soon as the news was out on social media, his friends and well-wishers from the industry like Jon Stewart, Kat Dennings, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Affleck and more have remembered the late star on their social media pages.

According to tour dates pinned to his Twitter account, Bob Saget performed Saturday night at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He tweeted after the show, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s-t."

Bob Saget's popular show Full House stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure took to Twitter to grief over losing their beloved co-star, who was also a good friend to them. A John tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Candace also tweeted saying, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

Taking about Full House, a classic sitcom from '80s and still loved by millions and millions worldwide, Bob had found instant fame and love as everyone's favourite TV dad, Danny Tanner.