  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bob Saget no more: John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure pay tribute to cherished co-star

    Bob Saget, famous comedian and the beloved TV star in Full House, has sadly passed away at 65. His co-stars and friends have remembered the late star on social media.

    Bob Saget no more: John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure pay tribute to cherished co-star RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hollywood star Bob Saget, who is a famous comedian and popularly known as dad Danny Tanner in Full House, has sadly passed away at the age of 65. According to The Hollywood Reporter Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, January 9. 

    It is said that Bob was in Orlando for a comedy tour and was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room. “Earlier today (January 9), deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as actor Bob Saget and enunciated deceased on the scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Sheriff’s statement read.

    As soon as the news was out on social media, his friends and well-wishers from the industry like Jon Stewart, Kat Dennings, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Affleck and more have remembered the late star on their social media pages.

    According to tour dates pinned to his Twitter account, Bob Saget performed Saturday night at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He tweeted after the show, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s-t."

    Bob Saget's popular show Full House stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure took to Twitter to grief over losing their beloved co-star, who was also a good friend to them. A John tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 

    Candace also tweeted saying, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

    Also Read: Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield, O Yeong Su, Jeremy Strong win big; list of winners

    Taking about Full House, a classic sitcom from '80s and still loved by millions and millions worldwide, Bob had found instant fame and love as everyone's favourite TV dad, Danny Tanner. 

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna on cloud nine; did actress demand for hike fee? Read this RCB

    Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna on cloud nine; did actress demand for hike fee? Read this

    Actress sexual assault case Dileep accused of threatening to kill officer probing case RCB

    Actress sexual assault case: Dileep accused of threatening 'to kill’ officer probing case

    Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan his Vikram Vedha's look is indeed mesmerising RCB

    Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood superstar’s new intense look for Vikram Vedha is indeed mesmerising

    Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield, O Yeong Su, Jeremy Strong win big; list of winners RCB

    Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield, O Yeong Su, Jeremy Strong win big; list of winners

    Hrithik Roshan welcomes another baby on his 48th birthday; read on RCB

    Hrithik Roshan welcomes another baby on his 48th birthday; read on

    Recent Stories

    Microsoft Teams introduces new feature allow users to automatically delete stored recordings gcw

    Microsoft Teams introduces new feature, allow users to automatically delete stored recordings

    Punjab Congress has maximum engagements and reach in digital space, claims Navjot Singh Sidhu - ADT

    Punjab Congress has maximum engagements and reach in digital space, claims Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Novak Djokovic's deportation order overturned by court; to participate in Australian Open 2022-ayh

    Novak Djokovic's deportation order overturned by court; Australian Open 2022 participation likely

    PM Modi heartwarming gesture; sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

    PM Modi's heartwarming gesture; sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

    Goa Election 2022: BJP's Michael Lobo resigns ahead of polls; likely to join Congress-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: BJP’s Michael Lobo resigns ahead of polls; likely to join Congress

    Recent Videos

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon