    Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield, O Yeong Su, Jeremy Strong win big; list of winners

    Jeremy Strong took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series for his performance as Kendall in the HBO series Succession. The actor was competing against Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Billy Porter (Pose), Brian Cox (Succession), and Omar Sy (Lupin).

    Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield, O Yeong Su, Jeremy Strong win big; list of winners
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
    The Hollywood awards season account has opened with the Golden Globes this year. NBC has scrapped its TV broadcast, and instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members vote on the Globes will announce the winners on social media. No celebs have attended the Globes because of an industry boycott, directed by Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and other A-listers. 

    Belfast, Succession and West Side Story are among the frontrunners for a drastically scaled-down 79th Golden Globes, where winners were unveiled on Twitter from an untelevised ceremony that Hollywood is boycotting. The early winners included Squid Game's O Yeong-su and Succession's Jeremy Strong, who won Best Supporting Actor (Television) and Best TV Actor (Drama). 

    Succession also brought the Best Supporting Actress (Television) award for Sarah Snook. DeBose won Best Supporting Actress (Film) in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story. Jason Sudeikis won Best TV Actor (Comedy/Musical) for Ted Lasso.

    Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: Late actor Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward made emotional while taking award

    Nevertheless, there were still Golden Globes to be won and here is the list of winners.

    Best Television Series – Drama
    Lupin
    The Morning Show
    Pose
    Squid Game
    Succession *WINNER*

    Best Television Series – Musical/Comedy
    The Great
    Hacks *WINNER*
    Only Murders in the Building
    Reservation Dogs
    Ted Lasso

    Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
    Dopesick
    Impeachment: American Crime Story
    Maid
    Mare of Easttown
    The Underground Railroad *WINNER*

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
    Brian Cox - Succession
    Lee Jung Jae - Squid Game
    Billy Porter - Pose
    Jeremy Strong - Succession *WINNER*
    Omar Sy - Lupin

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
    Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
    Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
    Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
    Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
    Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose *WINNER*

    Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
    Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
    Nicholas Hoult - The Great
    Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso *WINNER*

    Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical/Comedy
    Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
    Elle Fanning - The Great
    Issa Rae - Insecure
    Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
    Jean Smart - Hacks *WINNER*

    Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
    Paul Bettany - WandaVision
    Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
    Michael Keaton - Dopesick *WINNER*
    Ewan McGregor - Halston
    Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

    Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
    Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage
    Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
    Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
    Margaret Qualley - Maid
    Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*

    Best Supporting Actor – Television
    Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
    Kieran Culkin - Succession
    Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
    Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
    O Yeong Su - Squid Game *WINNER*

    Best Supporting Actress – Television
    Jennifer Coolidge - White Lotus
    Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
    Andie MacDowell - Maid
    Sarah Snook - Succession *WINNER*
    Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

    Best Motion Picture – Drama
    Belfast
    CODA
    Dune
    King Richard
    The Power of the Dog *WINNER*

    Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
    Cyrano
    Don't Look Up
    Licorice Pizza
    Tick, Tick … Boom!
    West Side Story *WINNER*

    Best Picture – Non-English Language
    Compartment No. 6 - Finland, Russia, Germany
    Drive My Car - Japan *WINNER*
    The Hand of God - Italy
    A Hero - France, Iran
    Parallel Mothers - Spain

    Best Motion Picture – Animated
    Encanto *WINNER*
    Flee
    Luca
    My Sunny Maad
    Raya and the Last Dragon

    Best Director – Motion Picture
    Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
    Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog *WINNER*
    Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
    Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
    Denis Villeneuve - Dune

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
    Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
    Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
    Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
    Will Smith - King Richard *WINNER*
    Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
    Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
    Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
    Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
    Kristen Stewart - Spencer *WINNER*

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
    Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
    Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
    Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom! *WINNER*
    Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
    Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
    Marion Cotillard - Annette
    Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
    Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
    Emma Stone - Cruella
    Rachel Zegler - West Side Story *WINNER*

    Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
    Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog *WINNER*
    Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
    Jamie Dornan - Belfast
    Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
    Troy Kotsur - CODA

    Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
    Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
    Ariana DeBose - West Side Story *WINNER*
    Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
    Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
    Ruth Negga - Passing

    Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
    Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
    Kenneth Branagh - Belfast *WINNER*
    Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
    Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
    Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

    Best Original Score – Motion Picture
    The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
    Encanto - Germaine Franco
    The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
    Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
    Dune - Hans Zimmer *WINNER*

    Best Original Song – Motion Picture
    Be Alive from King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
    Dos Oruguitas from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
    Down to Joy from Belfast - Van Morrison
    Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect - Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
    No Time to Die from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell *WINNER*

     

     

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 9:33 AM IST
