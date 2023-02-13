Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome baby number 4; social media users go crazy

    After releasing Super Bowl photos with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively revealed indirectly that she became a mother for the fourth time.

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, the prettiest Hollywood couple, have become parents for the fourth time. The Gossip Girl star indicated on Instagram that she had really welcomed her fourth child because the photographs she uploaded of herself, her husband, and his mother, Tammy Reynolds, at home show no trace of a baby bulge, which was vividly seen on a red carpet in a gold Maison Valentino gown.

    On Monday, the Age of Adaline star uploaded photos from a Super Bowl party on her Instagram account. It featured Ryan Reynolds wearing a light blue patterned shirt and a woollen hat. The Deadpool star posed with his wife, dressed in a black tank top and blue denim trousers. 

    Also Read: Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna is pregnant; confirms spokeswoman

    Blake Lively pregnancy bulge, however, was nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, the rest of the photos included a variety of delectable-looking foods such as cheese-crusted pizzas, lasagna, pudding, and more. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy," the post stated.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

    Her fans quickly took note of the non-existent baby bump as they flooded the comment section with reactions. One of them wrote, “She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She’s good at this!!" Another commented, “The baby is here(with heart-eye emojis)". 

    Also Read: Rumors of Urvashi Rautela joining cast of Kantara 2 are baseless; Deets inside

    Great job keeping your life private(as you can). Bravo!" One of them wrote, “It’s legit none of y’all business when she had her baby!" Someone else said, “I mean, jealous you fit into jeans. My last baby is 96 months old and I am still wearing leggings!" A fan stated, “Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

    She had previously announced her pregnancy in September 2022 by posting a slideshow of her prenatal development on Instagram. "Here are photographs of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my house for a sighting will leave me alone," she captioned. You frighten both myself and my children. Thank you to everyone else for your support and for continuing to unfollow accounts and newspapers that post photographs of children. You have complete control over them. And thank you to the media that have a 'No Kids Policy'. "It is all because of you."

