Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer - Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa) gets touching tribute; meet Ironheart

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's first trailer just debuted at Comic-Con 2022. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios released the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer. The preview showed the gap and sorrow caused by the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who had portrayed the Wakandan hero in the movies. Fans witnessed the return of Letitia Wright's Shuri, Danai Gurira's Okoye, and Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia along with new characters while an emotional version of No Woman No Cry played in the backdrop. Namor the Submariner will be portrayed by Tenoch Huerta, who Dominique Thorne will accompany as Ironheart and Mabel Cadena as Namora.

When Chadwick Boseman unexpectedly passed away in 2020, Marvel had the difficult decision of whether to remake T'Challa, whose portrayal in the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther was regarded as one of the MCU's most complex. Instead of having him recast, the company chose to use the sequel's supporting cast as its mainstay. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be a testament to his legacy, the cast and crew have stated emphatically as his passing hangs over the sequel.

The promo begins with a sombre version of No Woman No Cry as Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) mourn for their fallen king. Fans are left guessing if Shuri or someone else is the next Black Panther because the person's face is not shown in the trailer.

The trailer also gives us our first look at two new characters: Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as Williams, nicknamed Ironheart, aka Riri Williams. The film shows Atlantean troops fighting the Dora Milaje, suggesting that Namor and the new Black Panther would face off in the Black Panther sequel.

In a speech honouring the late actor Chadwick Boseman at the Comic-Con trailer premiere, director Ryan Coogler remarked, "Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, will be released on November 11. Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Martin Freeman will also make a comeback to reprise their roles in addition to Lupita Nyong'o.