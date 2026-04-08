Telangana BJP chief Ram Chander Rao hailed 'Dhurandhar 2' for instilling patriotism and reflecting demonetisation's reality. He praised the Ranveer Singh-starrer and urged the youth to watch it for its message on cross-border fake currency.

Telangana BJP chief Ram Chander Rao hailed 'Dhurandhar 2' for instilling the "spirit of patriotism" and reflecting the "reality" of demonetisation.

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BJP Chief on Film's Patriotic Message

Ram Chander Rao, along with other BJP workers, watched Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Tuesday. The BJP leader emphasised that the "young generation to watch the film, as it sheds light on the alleged cross-border fake currency networks. "... BJP state leaders and party workers have come to watch the film today (Tuesday). We appreciate it for strengthening the patriotic spirit, showing how Indian spies sacrifice their lives to protect the nation under immense pressure. The story reflects the reality of demonetisation, exposing Pakistan's fake currency network used to fund terrorism and smuggle arms. We believe the younger generation should watch such films..."

Star-Studded Cast and Production

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with a cameo by Yami Gautam. Ranveer Singh leads the narrative, delivering what is being widely regarded as one of the most powerful performances of his career.

The first installment of the franchise also featured Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role as gangster Rehman Dakait. This project marks Dhar's third directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, with the second being 'Dhurandhar'.

The film's music has also contributed to its popularity, with tracks like 'Aari Aari', composed by Shashwat Sachdev in collaboration with Bombay Rockers. (ANI)