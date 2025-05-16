Spotify's AI DJ now responds to voice commands, allowing premium users in 60+ regions to personalize their music in real-time. The enhanced DJ understands requests for genres, moods, artists, and activities, creating custom playlists.

Spotify's AI-powered DJ tool is improving and can now understand your voice instructions to make playlists, play music, and more. The new function, which is available to premium subscribers in more than 60 regions, allows them to customize their listening sessions in real time using their voice.

The tool already provides personalized music recommendations based on AI and insights from Spotify's worldwide editorial experts, assisting users in discovering new tracks, rediscovering old favorites, and strengthening their relationship with the music they enjoy.

Users may now easily communicate with the AI DJ to customize their listening experience based on their musical preferences thanks to the new interactive voice request feature. Users may now immediately alter the DJ's selections, whether they're looking for upbeat music for a party or to create the tone for a romantic evening.

A mix of demands pertaining to genre, mood, performer, or activity may be comprehended by the improved AI DJ. You may say something like, "Give me some electronic beats for a midday run," "Surprise me with some indie tracks I've never heard before," or even "Play me some cry-in-the-car songs."

How to use this feature?

Go to the search bar on Spotify and search for DJ.

When you press play on the DJ result, the AI will serve you a customized mix of music and commentary suited to your listening history.

To make a voice request, press and hold the DJ button in the screen's right corner. You will hear a beep signaling that the DJ is ready to take your spoken instruction.

Request the music that you wish to hear.

It updates your session depending on your request, listening history, and music choices.

Press the DJ button to change things up and improve the atmosphere, or make a new request.

If you want to alter the music selection without making a particular request, simply hit the DJ button to proceed to the next area.

Spotify originally introduced its AI-powered DJ option in the United States and Canada in February 2023, which generates an ever-changing playlist based on a user's listening preferences. The functionality was later released internationally in August 2023. Last year, the music streaming service added support for a Spanish-speaking AI DJ, broadening the scope and personalization options of this revolutionary product.