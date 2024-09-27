Bipasha Basu became vegetarian for ex-boyfriend? Here's what the 'Raaz' actress revealed

Bipasha Basu once revealed that she changed her lifestyle after falling in love. From altering her wardrobe to becoming vegetarian, she embraced these changes wholeheartedly to align with her relationship

Bipasha Basu is widely known for her roles in several blockbuster films, including Raaz, Dhoom 2, Race, and Aakrosh. In a throwback video, Bipasha revealed that after falling in love, she significantly altered her clothing style and food preferences.

The Dhoom 2 actress shared that one day, after returning from school, she informed her mother that she had fallen in love and asked for two salwar kameez outfits. Her mother, taken aback, was in a state of shock. Bipasha recalled urging her mother not to react but simply buy the outfits, as her boyfriend’s Marwari family preferred her to dress in traditional attire.

Bipasha further mentioned that she adopted vegetarianism and started wearing salwar kameez regularly in order to please her boyfriend and his family. She expressed how deeply she immersed herself in the relationship, telling her mother that she wanted to marry him. Although her mother complied with her requests, the relationship was short-lived as Bipasha moved to Mumbai a few months later.

Bipasha has been in a few notable relationships, including one with actor Dino Morea from 1996 to 2002. She then entered a relationship with John Abraham while working together on the set of Jism. The couple dated until 2011, after which she was romantically involved with actor Harman Baweja, though they parted ways in 2014.

Later, Bipasha met actor Karan Singh Grover on the sets of Alone, and the couple eventually tied the knot on April 30, 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

