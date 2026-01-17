The trailer for 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali' Season 2 is out. Starring Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey, the new season delves deeper into the Davan family's internal power struggle, as Chhote Davan's leadership brings more chaos than peace.

Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey starrer 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali' is set to return with Season 2, and the makers have now shared the trailer, giving fans a first look at what lies ahead in the story.

The new season picks up from where Season 1 ended. The focus is again on the Davan family from the fictional town of Bindiya. This time, the power struggle inside the family gets more serious. With Bada Davan in jail, his son, Chhote Davan, takes charge, but his way of running things brings trouble rather than peace. The trailer shows that the fight is no longer just with outside rivals. The real danger now comes from inside the family. As Chhote Davan tries to prove himself, old bonds start to break, and the town slowly moves toward chaos.

Cast and What to Expect

Saurabh Shukla returns as Bada Davan, while Ranvir Shorey is back as Chhote Davan. The cast also includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar, and Aakash Dahiya.

Saurabh Shukla, who plays Bada Davan, opened up about how the show works, noting that the characters feel human even when things go out of control. He said the new season brings more fights, more humour, and more pressure on every member of the family. "What makes this show a fan favourite is the emotional honesty beneath the chaos. These characters are flawed, powerful, and deeply human. Season 2 raises the stakes within the family, bringing in new conflicts, humour, and unexpected turns that push everyone to their limits," Shukla said, as per a release.

Release Date

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 will start streaming for free on Amazon MX Player from January 21, 2026. (ANI)