Billy Ray Cyrus revealed he 'almost died' in 2024 from a severe sepsis infection and later suffered vocal paralysis. The singer credited a 'miracle,' prayer, his daughter Noah Cyrus, and a song by his son Braison for his recovery.

Singer, songwriter and actor Billy Ray Cyrus has opened up about a life-threatening health battle in 2024, revealing that he "almost died" after suffering from sepsis and later experienced vocal paralysis during his recovery, according to Page Six.

In an interview with People magazine, the 64-year-old singer reflected on the medical crisis that left him fighting for his life and searching for hope. "I got really sick and almost died," Billy Ray said.

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Billy Ray Cyrus on 'Miracle' Recovery

Recalling the severity of his condition, the singer shared that he was repeatedly sent home from the hospital while struggling with a mysterious and dangerous infection. "As I was trying to stay alive at times, they sent me home from the hospital, and I'd be there with Tommy Jack," he said, referring to his rescue dog. "But my body was blowing up [with] a toxicity of some type."

"If it had erupted, I would have died," he claimed. The 'Old Town Road' singer said he turned to prayer during the difficult period, frequently visiting what he called his "prayer rock" and asking for divine intervention.

"I had a prayer answered," Billy Ray said. He recalled repeatedly praying, "Please. I need a miracle. I need a miracle." According to the singer, doctors had planned one final surgery before an unexpected turnaround. "Lo and behold, they were going to do one last surgery. I got to the hospital [and] they said, 'Mr. Cyrus, it's gone. It's healed.' I had a miracle," he said.

Finding Strength in Family and Music

Billy Ray revealed that the illness also resulted in vocal paralysis, leaving him unable to sing or speak. "I started believing once I had the first miracle," he said. "I said, 'Cyrus, you can't talk or sing right now, but believe you can.'"

The singer credited his daughter, Noah Cyrus, for helping him through the recovery process. He said her 2025 song 'Don't Put It All On Me,' written by his son Braison Cyrus, became a source of strength during his darkest days. "I just loved it so much," Billy Ray said. "And I do credit that particular song [for] saving me," according to Page Six. He added that he became "addicted" to the song and listened to it throughout the day because it brought him "a little bit of peace."

Inspiration from Grandson

Billy Ray also shared a touching moment involving Braison's five-year-old son, Bear, whom he credits with inspiring him to keep going. "In this very broken moment of my life, my little grandson Bear looked at me and said, 'Try again,'" Billy Ray recalled. "Up until that moment, he had never spoken to me at all. I wasn't even sure if he knew my name."

The singer said the unexpected words carried deep meaning, according to Page Six. "I thought, 'He's telling you something.' Is it about love? Music? Somehow, I got to try again at both. So I'm learning to try again," he said.

New Music and Personal Life

Billy Ray is preparing for the release of his upcoming album, The Hill, which is scheduled to arrive on June 16. The singer shares daughters Miley Cyrus and Noah, along with son Braison, with his former wife Tish Cyrus. The couple were married from 1993 until their divorce in 2022, according to Page Six. Following their split, Billy Ray married Firerose in 2023 before the marriage ended in 2024. He is currently in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. Meanwhile, Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell in August 2023. (ANI)