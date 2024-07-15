Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Vada Pav Girl' aka Chandrika Dixit Gera evicted from the show, read details

    Chandrika Dixit Gera, the 'Vada Pav Girl,' was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Vada Pav Girl' aka Chandrika Dixit Gera evicted from the show, read details RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    After three weeks, Chandrika Dixit Gera, the 'Vada Pav Girl,' was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3. She is the fifth competitor to depart, after Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani. Before her departure, Chandrika was subjected to yellings from host Anil Kapoor on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Despite the unexpected events, it appears Chandrika completed her purpose on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

    Candrika's Bigg Boss OTT 3 controversies

    Chandrika entered the show to display her actual personality and contradict the image she portrays on social media. However, she departed the house with extra labels, including hypocrite and man-hater. In a recent weekend episode, Chandrika was chastised for character-assassinating Vishal Pandey for his remarks regarding Kritika Malik. Anil Kapoor also chastised her for spreading misinformation about Vishal among the candidates, questioning her allegiance to her allies.

    Furthermore, Chandrika received criticism for fabricating a bogus narrative regarding Sai Ketan Rao. While many housemates admired her cooking abilities and friendly demeanor, her personality clashed with others, resulting in frequent disputes.

    Also read: Anant, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

    The contenders are Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 8:36 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources ATG

    Anant, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love' ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love'

    Radhika Merchant exudes new bride glow; flaunts dainty mangalsutra [PICTURES] ATG

    Radhika Merchant exudes new bride glow; flaunts dainty mangalsutra [PICTURES]

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE]

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others

    Recent Stories

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from July 15 to July 21, 2024 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from July 15 to July 21, 2024

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from July 15 to July 21, 2024 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from July 15 to July 21, 2024

    Check you daily horoscope: July 15, 2024 - Good day for Cancer, Aquarius; be cautious Gemini gcw

    Check you daily horoscope: July 15, 2024 - Good day for Cancer, Aquarius; be cautious Gemini

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from July 15 to July 21, 2024 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from July 15 to July 21, 2024

    Numerology Prediction for July 15, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 15, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon