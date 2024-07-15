Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Vada Pav Girl' aka Chandrika Dixit Gera evicted from the show, read details

Chandrika Dixit Gera, the 'Vada Pav Girl,' was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

After three weeks, Chandrika Dixit Gera, the 'Vada Pav Girl,' was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3. She is the fifth competitor to depart, after Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani. Before her departure, Chandrika was subjected to yellings from host Anil Kapoor on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Despite the unexpected events, it appears Chandrika completed her purpose on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Candrika's Bigg Boss OTT 3 controversies

Chandrika entered the show to display her actual personality and contradict the image she portrays on social media. However, she departed the house with extra labels, including hypocrite and man-hater. In a recent weekend episode, Chandrika was chastised for character-assassinating Vishal Pandey for his remarks regarding Kritika Malik. Anil Kapoor also chastised her for spreading misinformation about Vishal among the candidates, questioning her allegiance to her allies.

Furthermore, Chandrika received criticism for fabricating a bogus narrative regarding Sai Ketan Rao. While many housemates admired her cooking abilities and friendly demeanor, her personality clashed with others, resulting in frequent disputes.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

The contenders are Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

