    Anant, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources

    According to reports, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who got married in a grand Mumbai ceremony on July 12, will head to London with family and friends for further celebrations

    Anant Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

    Following their lavish wedding in Mumbai, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with their families and friends, are set to continue their celebrations in London. The couple, who tied the knot in an opulent ceremony on July 12, are expected to leave for London within a week, according to sources close to the family.

    Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of the Ambani family, married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharmaceutical magnates Viren and Shaila Merchant, in Mumbai. Their wedding, characterized by grandeur and splendor, has been hailed as the 'wedding of the year' by many.

    The wedding festivities were attended by numerous film and media celebrities and were held at the Jio World Drive, a convention center owned by the Ambani family. The pre-wedding celebrations began in Jamnagar, Gujarat, featuring performances by pop icon Rihanna and numerous Bollywood celebrities.

    In June, the celebrations included a luxurious cruise party that sailed across Italy and the South of France, with performances by renowned artists such as the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, David Guetta, Katy Perry, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. The 'sangeet' ceremony last week in Mumbai saw a performance by singer-songwriter Justin Bieber.

    Notable guests at the wedding included former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    The grand celebrations are set to continue with a lavish reception on July 14.

    ALSO READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love'

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 5:23 PM IST
