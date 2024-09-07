Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Electricity saving tips: You can slash your bill with THESE smart strategies

    Discover how much power each device in your home uses with affordable smart gadgets. Learn about smart plugs, energy monitoring devices, and power-saving tips to reduce your electricity bills.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    Are you spending more than usual on electricity bills? It is important to be disciplined to keep electricity bills under control and reduce expenses. It is helpful to know how much power each device in your home uses. For this, some modern gadgets are available at low prices.

    article_image2

    1. Smart plugs

    Many WiFi smart plugs are available on e-commerce websites. Some also have features to monitor power usage. Products from many brands like Hero Group's Qubo, TP-Link, Wipro, Havells, Philips are available at very affordable prices. You can buy a 10A smart plug starting from Rs.699. You can buy a 16A plug for Rs.899.

    article_image3

    Smart plugs

    You need to plug the smart plug into the socket and pair it with the Qubo app on your smartphone. You can view the details of electricity usage on your mobile. The best part is that it works over the internet.

    So even when you are outside, you can control the devices at home. You can turn on the AC at home before coming home and get it ready. You can set it to turn on the bathroom geyser for 20 minutes every day at 7 am. You can turn off the fridge at home when you are out.

    article_image4

    Smart plugs

    2. Another option

    If you want to connect multiple electrical appliances, you can buy Wipro's smart plug which is available for Rs.1890. This smart plug with 4 sockets has features like energy monitoring, auto cut-off, scheduling. It also has the ability to control devices with Alexa and Google Assistant.

    article_image5

    Smart plugs

    3. Other alternatives

    There are also devices that help you directly monitor your electricity consumption. There are also gadgets that can be installed in the electrical distribution box. IIT Bombay and Just Labs have jointly developed a gadget called Ohm Assistant. Ohm Assistant is a live energy monitoring device for homes. But, it has to be installed by an electrician. This device is called the Ohm Pod.

    It takes about 30 minutes to install it in the electrical distribution box at home. Once installed, you can view electricity consumption details on your smartphone via WiFi. The Ohm Assistant app for this can be used on both Android and iOS.

    article_image6

    Apart from this, many people think that electrical appliances do not use electricity when not in use. Devices like TVs, monitors, UPS use a small amount of power when not in use. In this case, if it continues, little by little electricity will be wasted. So experts recommend using electrical appliances in power saver mode as much as possible.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    McDowells the affordable indian whisky loved globally gcw

    McDowell’s: The affordable Indian whisky loved globally

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Mumbai GSB Seva Mandal hosts India richest Ganpati with 66kg gold 325 kg silver ornaments watch gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal hosts India's richest Ganpati with 66kg gold ornaments | WATCH

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Not Maharashtra! India's first Ashtavinayak Temple located in Hubli RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Not Maharashtra! India's first Ashtavinayak Temple located in Hubli

    Want to say goodbye to glasses? THIS new eye drop promises clear vision RKK

    Want to say goodbye to glasses? THIS new eye drop promises clear vision

    Numerology Prediction for September 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    CLEAR SKIN ALERT! 5 easy and quick steps to get rid of acne gcw

    CLEAR SKIN ALERT! 5 easy and quick steps to get rid of acne

    Papaya for weight loss: Here are 2 ways to eat THIS fruit to cut fat RBA

    Papaya for weight loss: Here are 2 ways to eat THIS fruit to cut fat

    football USA vs Canada: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    USA vs Canada: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Kia Seltos competitors: Check out 4 new and upcoming rivals you should know about gcw

    Kia Seltos competitors: Check out 4 new and upcoming rivals you should know about

    Kim Kardashian new controversy: SKIMS owner accused of cursing 'Real Madrid Squad'; check netizens reactions RBA

    Kim Kardashian new controversy: SKIMS owner accused of cursing 'Real Madrid Squad'; check netizens reactions

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon