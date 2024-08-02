Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Brought out the child and father in me...', Anil Kapoor reflects on emotions on hosting show

    With the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 starting, host Anil Kapoor reflects on his transformative journey this season. From emotional highs and lows to personal growth, Kapoor shares his experiences and admiration for the contestants in a heartfelt reveal

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 9:10 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 9:10 PM IST

    As the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 draws near, host Anil Kapoor reflects on his transformative journey throughout the season. With the excitement building, Kapoor shares his thoughts on his time with the show.

    Anil Kapoor describes his experience hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 as incredible, highlighting how the show has revealed different facets of his personality, both as a child and as a father. He notes the emotional highs and lows he has encountered, including moments of laughter and sternness, and describes the experience as a rollercoaster. Kapoor emphasizes the rewarding nature of witnessing the contestants’ evolution and growth.

    Making his debut as a reality show host this season, Kapoor expresses his admiration for the contestants. He mentions how the journey has also contributed to his own personal growth and describes it as a privilege to observe their challenges and triumphs.

    With the finale approaching, Kapoor is enthusiastic about discovering who will emerge as the winner. He describes the season as unforgettable and eagerly anticipates seeing who will claim the trophy.

    The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be streamed live on JioCinema Premium at 9 pm tonight.

