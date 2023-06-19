Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about overcoming alcohol, other addictions; read details

Pooja Bhatt on battling alcoholism: Pooja Bhatt candidly admitted to having a drinking problem and how she took the bold step of accepting it and quitting.

Pooja Bhatt, 44, is speaking out about her quest to overcome alcoholism. During a chat, Pooja, a Bigg Boss OTT 2 participant this season, claimed that women in society do not have the same 'licence' as males to discuss addiction and alcoholism freely. On the second day of the reality show, the competitors began to build bonds within the house. During this period, several participants shared personal facts and tales with their contestants.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui competed in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 on June 17. As the host, Salman Khan made his internet debut. On Day 2, the participants formed bonds and exchanged personal tales. Pooja Bhatt, 44, opened up about her fight to overcome alcoholism.

Pooja Bhatt about alcohol addiction:

Pooja Bhatt discussed her quest to overcome alcohol addiction during a talk with Cyrus Broacha. She openly acknowledged to having a drinking problem and taking the courageous step of admitting it and quitting.

Pooja said, “Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don’t openly drink and so they don’t openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism, I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I’m a recovering alcoholic."

Pooja has previously addressed her drinking and her recovery path on social media. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she stated that she comes from a family where everything is done with complete commitment, which she inherited. "I was born to a man who never did anything half-heartedly, and I inherited that. So when I drank, I drank a lot. Alcohol increases your appetite while doing terrible things to your body, cluttering your mind, and clouding your judgement of the people you're hanging out with," she had stated.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be available on JioCinema for six weeks. The 13 candidates will be together in the Bigg Boss house for six weeks. CCTV cameras will continually observe them as they attempt everything to survive in the game.