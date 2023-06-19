Did Rashmika Mandanna's manager cheat her of ₹80 lakh? Know what happened NEXT

Rashmika Mandanna, presently working on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, was allegedly duped out of Rs. 80 lakhs by her long-time manager, who has since been dismissed.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the internet's favourite celebrities to discuss. From dating allegations with actor Vijay Deverakonda to condemning and praising her, she has a sizable fan base on social media. The actress is now preoccupied with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 production. In the middle of it all, it has been claimed that she just sacked her long-term manager after they reportedly defrauded her of Rs 80 lakhs.

As per the latest report about the incident, Rashmika has immediately terminated her manager, who has been associated with her from the beginning of her career.

Rashmika Mandanna fires manager

In a startling turn of events, the actress sacked her manager, with whom she had worked from the beginning of her career when they scammed her out of Rs 80 lakhs. According to the Hindustan Times, when she discovered her ex-manager checked her, she instantly fired them. The actress has yet to respond on the news formally.

According to a source cited by the media organisation, the actress has been staying quiet about the situation since she does not want to make a greater fuss. According to the source, "there is some talk about Rashmika being duped out of Rs. 80 lakh by her manager." She didn't seem to want to make a big deal out of it. As a result, she dealt with it on her own by dismissing her boss."

Rashmika Mandanna on work front

Rashmika Mandanna was most recently featured in Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu. She also has Pushpa: The Rise, Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, and her first female-centric film Rainbow in the works.

About Pushpa 2

The second instalment of Pushpa: The Rule will centre on the conflict between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist at the end of the previous instalment. Pushpa initially shot in Telugu, was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is Allu Arjun's first film to be released in five languages simultaneously. Allu Arjun played a truck driver turned sandalwood smuggler in the film. The film grossed more than Rs. 300 crore globally.