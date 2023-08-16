Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details

Manisha Rani, in her recent interview, finally opened up on the constant playful flirting with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the house and clarified that it was only in a fun way and all light-hearted as she intended to make audiences laugh and entertain audiences.

Manisha Rani recently emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2. During her stint on Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Manisha was flirting with her co-contestant Elvish Yadav. Now that the show has ended, Manisha has opened up about claims that she was getting too close to Elvish or Jad in the Bigg Boss house. In a recent interview, Manisha Rani mentioned that she used to flirt with Elvish Yadav in order to tease him. She confronted Elvish in the show and cleared it out with him that her flirting was only for fun and that she never crossed her limits.

Manisha said, "Every time they responded, I would stop them saying my father is watching the show. I know my limits. And, whatever was happening, it was all in fun. My family also understands that. I hope people also see it with a broader lens. I have never crossed my boundary with anyone. I would tease Elvish as he is a shy guy. It was fun to see him getting rattled."

Reacting to people who targeted her character, Manisha added, "Tu kare toh ras leela, main karu toh character dheela." Manisha further explained that her intention was only to make people laugh. She said, "I was always vocal that I would flirt or tease them in a healthy way. Also, I am someone who cracks jokes with everyone around them. That is who I am. I do not think that my character will be defined on the basis of these incidents. My intention was always to make people laugh."

