Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details

    Manisha Rani, in her recent interview, finally opened up on the constant playful flirting with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the house and clarified that it was only in a fun way and all light-hearted as she intended to make audiences laugh and entertain audiences.

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Manisha Rani recently emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2. During her stint on Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Manisha was flirting with her co-contestant Elvish Yadav. Now that the show has ended, Manisha has opened up about claims that she was getting too close to Elvish or Jad in the Bigg Boss house. In a recent interview, Manisha Rani mentioned that she used to flirt with Elvish Yadav in order to tease him. She confronted Elvish in the show and cleared it out with him that her flirting was only for fun and that she never crossed her limits. 

    ALSO READ: Nick Jonas falls during concert in Boston; his reaction post accident wins hearts

    Manisha said, "Every time they responded, I would stop them saying my father is watching the show. I know my limits. And, whatever was happening, it was all in fun. My family also understands that. I hope people also see it with a broader lens. I have never crossed my boundary with anyone. I would tease Elvish as he is a shy guy. It was fun to see him getting rattled."

    Reacting to people who targeted her character, Manisha added, "Tu kare toh ras leela, main karu toh character dheela." Manisha further explained that her intention was only to make people laugh. She said, "I was always vocal that I would flirt or tease them in a healthy way. Also, I am someone who cracks jokes with everyone around them. That is who I am. I do not think that my character will be defined on the basis of these incidents. My intention was always to make people laugh."

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt erupts fury among netizens as she reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor tells her to 'wipe off' lipstick

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nick Jonas falls during concert in Boston; his reaction post accident wins hearts MSW

    Nick Jonas falls during concert in Boston; his reaction post accident wins hearts

    Alia Bhatt erupts fury among netizens as she reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor tells her to 'wipe off' lipstick vma

    Alia Bhatt erupts fury among netizens as she reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor tells her to 'wipe off' lipstick

    Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni share glimpse of their daughter on Independence Day; SEE Viral Photo MSW

    Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni share glimpse of their daughter on Independence Day; SEE Viral Photo

    Jailer: Japanese man's dance moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' go VIRAL on internet vma

    Jailer: Japanese man's dance moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' go VIRAL on internet

    Jailer on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where can you watch Rajinikanth's superhit film? RBA

    Jailer on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where can you watch Rajinikanth's superhit film?

    Recent Stories

    6 tips to make the most of your long flights mis

    6 tips to make the most of your long flights

    Football From Ronaldo to Neymar: 10 stars who joined Saudi Pro League osf

    From Ronaldo to Neymar: 10 stars who joined Saudi Pro League

    7 major WhatsApp features you must know gcw

    7 major WhatsApp features you must know

    Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market Honor 90 may be first product gcw

    Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market, Honor 90 may be first product

    Kerala: Vadakkunnathan temple illuminated in tricolour on Independence Day anr

    Kerala: Vadakkunnathan temple illuminated in tricolour on Independence Day

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon