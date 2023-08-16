Alia Bhatt erupts fury among netizens as she reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor tells her to 'wipe off' lipstick

Alia Bhatt has been facing backlash and is under the radar of netizens who are brutally trolling her on the internet after she revealed that her husband Ranbir Kapoor would ask her to wipe off her lipstick because he liked her natural colour.

Gangubai Kathiawadi fame Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has created a stir on social media after she revealed in a recent video that actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor would often ask her to wipe off her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour. The video has sparked massive anger on social media, with netizens calling Ranbir "a controlling husband" and also have slammed Alia Bhatt for trying to depict and glorify her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor's misogynistic behaviour with her by passing it off as just a weird thing. In the video, posted by Vogue India on its official Instagram account, Alia gives fans a glimpse of how she applies the lipstick. She shares, "The way I apply my lipstick is not considered normal. It is a bit weird," says Alia, who takes the lipstick and moves her mouth across it to apply colour to her lips.

After applying the lipstick, Alia Bhatt says, "The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating, I touch up my lipstick. I do not know. I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick. I thought that was just something I worked out for myself. Then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he was not my husband when he was my boyfriend as well], says when we used to go out at night. He used to say Wipe that lipstick off. Wipe that off. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip."

This controversial statement of Alia has not gone down well with a section of netizens. One user wrote, "She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behaviour. But why? Well, she might think it is cute, but it is not. Her husband does not like it if her voice goes above a certain decibel. Her husband legit orders her to wipe off the lipstick she is wearing. Based on what she is talking about. It smells like misogyny."

