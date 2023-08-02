Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt telling Manisha Rani 'Main Toh Tumhara Hi Hu' goes VIRAL

    While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, netizens and fans of the popular and controversial reality series were in for a shock as Mahesh Bhatt, who came to support his daughter Pooja Bhatt in the family week said a particular statement to Manisha Rani which went viral on social media.

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. Bollywood actress and producer Pooja Bhatt has raised the level of entertainment. With a bold and confident aura, she is making her way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with her impactful and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

    Pooja Bhatt's father and noted Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered the house to support his elder daughter Pooja Bhatt. After he entered the house, he had a private conversation with Manisha Rani. While having this specific candid conversation, Mahesh Bhatt said, "Mai toh tumhara hi hu, tumhare liye hi aaya hu, Tumhara kuch mere paas tha, tumko dene aaya hu."

    A Bigg Boss fan page on Twitter shared the VIRAL video. Their caption read, "#MaheshBhatt to #ManishaRani: "Mai toh tumhara hi hu, tumhare liye hi aaya hu, Tumhara kuch mere paas tha, tumko Dene aaya hu" Kya matlab hai iska??."

    On Tuesday, some videos from the Salman Khan-hosted show surfaced online revealing that the ace director entered the Bigg Boss house to meet Pooja Bhatt. She is among the most popular participants this year. While their teary reunion made headlines, a section of fans were miffed with his approach to Manisha Rani.

    This exchange between Mahesh Bhatt with Manisha has left many on the internet irritated and uncomfortable as well. One user commented, "He is making her and us uncomfortable." Another user wrote, "What he is doing is very uncomfortable. I do not like his touch."

